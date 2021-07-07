Thomas Jefferson rains down runs on Sioux City North

Junior Shaeley Bose, junior Lexi Smith, eighth grader Carley Steinspring and Tierney all recorded stole basses.

Both offenses exploded in game two.

Thomas Jefferson led 5-3 after the first, 10-5 after the second and 15-10 after three.

The offenses slowed down slightly starting in the fourth but T.J. still scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth, and the Stars scored one run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth.

Thomas Jefferson held North scoreless in the seventh, allowing the Yellow Jackets to hold on for the 21-13 victory.

"We played two complete games tonight," Anderson said. "This second game was a tough one mentally, because the two teams combined for 31 hits. So it was a long game that requite us to stay focused defensively.

"It was a very emotional night as well, as it was our senior night. I'm really proud of how these kids came out and played for each other tonight in two very intense games. These were two complete team wins tonight."

Thomas Jefferson went 15 of 35 from the plate as a team with 12 singles, one double and two triples. Arthur was responsible for the double and Bose and Smith hit the triples.