Thomas Jefferson rains down runs on Sioux City North

Thomas Jefferson softball's offense had one of its best nights of the year on Tuesday in a doubleheader sweep of Sioux City North at home. The Jackets won 8-6 and 21-13.
T.J. combined for 24 hits on the night, avenging a pair of losses to North from June 15.
The Yellow Jacket took an early lead in game one, scoring two in the bottom of the first. The Stars cut the lead to one in the top of the third before Thomas Jefferson stretched the lead to 5-1 in the bottom half of the inning.
T.J. added on more in the fourth but Sioux City North found its offense in the fifth to draw within 6-4.
Thomas Jefferson closed the game out by scoring two insurance runs in the sixth and thwarting a late rally from the Stars who scored twice in the top of the seventh.
"We've been focusing on hitting more consistently throughout our lineup, reducing errors and not giving up big innings," T.J. head coach Amy Anderson said. "In the first game, we were able to accomplish these things which allowed us to take an early lead and win the game."
The Yellow Jackets went 9 of 29 from the plate including a double from freshman Madeline Tierney. Tierney went 2 for 4 from the plate.
Senior Lilly Thompson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Junior Alysa Arthur went 1 for 2 and drove in a run, and senior Mirka Diaz recorded an RBI.
Junior Shaeley Bose, junior Lexi Smith, eighth grader Carley Steinspring and Tierney all recorded stole basses.
Both offenses exploded in game two.
Thomas Jefferson led 5-3 after the first, 10-5 after the second and 15-10 after three.
The offenses slowed down slightly starting in the fourth but T.J. still scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth, and the Stars scored one run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth.
Thomas Jefferson held North scoreless in the seventh, allowing the Yellow Jackets to hold on for the 21-13 victory.
"We played two complete games tonight," Anderson said. "This second game was a tough one mentally, because the two teams combined for 31 hits. So it was a long game that requite us to stay focused defensively.
"It was a very emotional night as well, as it was our senior night. I'm really proud of how these kids came out and played for each other tonight in two very intense games. These were two complete team wins tonight."
Thomas Jefferson went 15 of 35 from the plate as a team with 12 singles, one double and two triples. Arthur was responsible for the double and Bose and Smith hit the triples.
Bose went 4 for 5 with four RBIs, Tierney drove in two runs, Smith went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Stinespring went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Arthur went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, and junior Riah Davis went 2 for 3.
Bose also had three stolen bases. Freshman Cara Ronk, Smith and Davis all had stolen bases as well.
Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the first round of the regional playoffs at Sioux City East. Thomas Jefferson is 0-4 against East this season.
Sioux City North 001 030 2 -- 6 12 4
Thomas Jefferson 203 102 X -- 8 9 0
Sioux City North (16-22) 325 111 0 -- 13 16 3
Thomas Jefferson (8-29) 555 213 X -- 21 15 6