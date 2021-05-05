Thomas Jefferson struggles against Sioux City East

Thomas Jefferson boys soccer faced an uphill battle in Tuesday’s home game against Sioux City East with multiple players out of the starting line for a variety of reasons.

The missing players were too much to overcome as Sioux City East won 14-0 after scoring 14 goals in the first half.

“The coaches and I talked and there’s still guys that we’re missing because of factors that we decided other kids deserve to play over them. We definitely had an alternate team playing tonight,” Head coach Carlos Silva said. “It just kind of showed the difference in quality with the teams tonight.

“Shoutout to the guys that I stuck in there that played as hard as they could, but there’s just a difference in quality of a lot of JV guys that played tonight. That’s the biggest factor that made the scoreline as crazy as it looks.”

The loss drops the Yellow Jackets to 0-10 on the season.

“Nothing to say to the guys that played for me tonight because like I said I threw a lot of them in with no varsity experience,” Silva said. “I just said you are the guys that have been doing the work so you are the guys that get to play tonight.”

Silva pointed to freshman Andres Renteria as one of the players that impressed him the most.