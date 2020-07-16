Thomas Jefferson's baseball season over after confirmed case of COVID-19

Thomas Jefferson’s baseball season came to an abrupt end Thursday due to someone within the program testing positive for COVID-19.
T.J. activities director Dustin Deterding and head baseball coach Tom Giles issued a joint letter to parents Thursday informing them of the confirmed case within the program and that all baseball activities are effectively over for this season.
Chief Communications Officer for the Council Bluffs Community School District Diane Ostrowski confirmed the news to The Nonpareil.
“It’s disappointing for our wonderful student athletes who have put so much into the program,” she said. “(T.J.) absolutely followed the Iowa High School Athletic Association requirements and CDC guidelines for best practices. It’s just an unfortunate sign of the spread in our community.”
The T.J. baseball team concluded its regular season Wednesday with a 9-7 loss at Harlan, and finishes the season with a record of 8-14. The Yellow Jackets were slated to host Des Moines North on Friday in the first round of Class 4-A substate 8 play.
Thomas Jefferson is the second school in that substate that has prematurely ended its season after West Des Moines Dowling did so on July 8 after a confirmed case within its program. The Maroons were ranked No. 1 in 4-A at the time and would have been the No. 1 seed, while T.J. was the No. 2 seed. Now, Des Moines North, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and new top-seed Ankeny will compete for a spot in the state tournament.
“Obviously, we were really disappointed for the T.J. kids, coaches and everybody over there,” Lewis Central A.D. Jim Dermody said. “We’ve heard of this happening to other 4-A schools, including Dowling, so it’s not the first time. At this point you’re never surprised, but I just feel bad for their kids.”
As of Thursday afternoon, this news only affected the 2020 T.J. baseball team.
In the letter issued to parents, it was advised that players and coaches should follow the CDC guidelines for exposure, including self-isolating for 14 days and monitoring for symptoms. If symptoms occur, the letter advises to consult with a healthcare provider.
