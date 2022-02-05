Tigers hot shooting tops Rams

Nebraska’s Class A No. 2 Fremont used hot shooting and strong offensive rebounding to beat Class 4A No. 2 Glenwood 72-57 at Saturday’s 16th annual MAC shootout in Council Bluffs.

“This one got away from us quickly,” Rams coach Brian Rasmussen said. “They shoot the ball really well and even when they missed, we just gave too many second-chance opportunities or sometimes third-chance opportunities, and when we missed it seemed to turn into transition buckets for them.”

The Rams and Tigers offense lit up the scoreboard early and often as the teams combined for 41 first-half points. The Rams held an early 21-20 lead after one quarter after Rams junior Jenna Hopp sank a three in the final seconds.

However, the Tigers came out with a 12-2 run early in the second quarter. The Rams offense, led by 21 first-half points from Hopp, kept the deficit at eight points at the half.

But the Glenwood offense sputtered in the second half while the Tigers offense continued to roll. An 11-2 Fremont run put the Rams down by double digits and the Rams couldn’t find enough rhythm to get back into the game.

After a tough evening at the MAC, the Rams look to finish strong in their final two regular-season games.

Glenwood will be back in action on Tuesday as the host Lewis Central at 7:30 p.m.

“We’ll have to rebound better in those games than we did today,” Rasmussen said. “We going to go out and prepare now for Lewis Central and hopefully before we get into districts we can be playing our best basketball.”

Hopp led the Rams with 27 points and Madison Camden added another 13 points for Glenwood.

Fremont (18-2) 20 21 22 19 -- 72

Glenwood (14-4) 21 12 11 13 -- 57

Fremont: Taylor Mccabe 22, Mckenna Murphy 19, Macy Bryant 15, Sarah Shepard 8, Brylee Nelsen 5, Emmalee Sheppard 3

Glenwood: Jenna Hopp 27, Madison Camden 13, Kennedy Jones 9, Brynlee Arnold 4, Danikah Arnold 2, Abby Hughes 2