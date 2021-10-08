 Skip to main content
Tigers roll past Saintes
  • Updated
Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert volleyball fell on the road Thursday night to Red Oak, 25-14. 25-9, 25-19

The Tigers put on a serving clinic with 12 team aces through all three sets. The Tigers also dominated the battle at the net with 43 kills and six blocks.

Senior Lauren Williams led S.A. with five kills and four digs and had an assist.

The Saintes will return to action on Tuesday as they go to Denison-Schleswig (5-24) at 7:15 p.m.

St. Albert (15-12) 14 9 19 -- 0

Red Oak (20-9) 25 25 25 -- 3

