Titan girls post fifth shutout of the year, Jacket boys continue skid

Lewis Central girls soccer posted its fifth shutout of the season on Monday defeated Carroll Kuemper 10-0.

This is the eighth straight matchup between the two schools in which the Titans have held the Knights scoreless and at least the ninth victory in a row for Lewis Central.

Senior midfielder Hannah Estrada led the team with three goals, freshman midfielder Haylee Erickson and junior midfielder Hana Daoudi each sent two into the back of the net and senior midfielder Haley Bach, sophomore forward Gracie Hays and senior midfielder Taylor Gregory all scored once.

Gregory and senior midfielder Hope Jensen each tallied a team-high two assists and Hays recorded the other assist for Lewis Central.

The Titans recorded 23 shots, 10 of which were on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Hannah Lucy finished with two saves and senior goalkeeper Rylee Shaw also spent some time between the posts.

The L.C. defense held Kuemper to just three shots all game, none of which were on goal.

Lewis Central is in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Atlantic.

Carroll Kuemper (3-5) 0 0 -- 0

Lewis Central (6-1) 7 3 -- 10