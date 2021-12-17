Titan girls top Atlantic

A key second and fourth quarter helped Lewis Central girls basketball top the Atlantic Trojans 60-36 in Atlantic on Friday night.

“We struggled a bit early in the first half,” Titans coach Chris Hanafan said. “Jordan Petersen hit some big shots for us, she hasn’t shot the ball the best early so it was good to see make shots tonight.

“We had some good shots that just didn’t go down in the third quarter. That’s going to happen at times and you just got to power through it and we did tonight.”

After a competitive first quarter, Lewis Central hit the gas offensively and outscored the Trojans 20-11 in the second quarter to take an 11-point lead into halftime.

The Titan's offense cooled off in the third quarter allowing the Trojans to trim the lead back to single digits heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Titan defense caught back on and the defense held Atlantic to just five points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

“We just started making shots again in the fourth quarter,” Hanafan said. “A lot of girls contributed tonight which is nice to see. When you have nine different girls score, that’s always a good thing. That’s something you can work with as we keep trying to get better.

“Our seniors really have been stepping up for us lately too. You can’t say enough about senior leadership at the varsity level and our seniors have done a tremendous job of leading us through the summer and fall up to this point. I couldn’t be happier with them.”

Sophomore Lucy Scott and freshman Brooke Larsen led the Titans with 13 points each. Alongside Scott and Larsen, seven other Titan players made their way onto the score sheet.

Lewis Central will return home for their final game of 2021 as they host Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood at 6 p.m.

Lewis Central (5-3) 12 20 9 19 – 60

Atlantic (1-7) 10 11 11 5 – 36