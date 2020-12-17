Titan grapplers split with Kuemper Catholic, Atlantic

The Titans hosted a triangular on their home mats where they battled two Hawkeye Ten foes, as they topped Kuemper Catholic, but then fell to Atlantic/CAM.
The Titans started their night with a dual against Hawkeye Ten foe Kuemper. Sam Barrientos (285) and Ava McNeal(106) got the Titans off to a strong start as they accounted for two of the duals nine pins, seven of which were done within the first period.
Titans coach August Manz was very pleased with the focus his wrestlers came out with as they defeated the Knights 59-24 to win their first dual of the night.
“They came out aggressive,” Manz said. “One of the things we talked about this week was coming out aggressive and making each match a physical match. That mindset really paid off in the first dual.”
The Titans had a little break before they took on Atlantic/CAM for their next dual. This time the script flipped as it was the Trojans who sent an early tempo. At first the teams traded off wins, however the Trojans were winning by pins while the Titans won by decisions which led to LC’s defeat 54-17.
“Coach (Tim) Duff does a great job over there in Atlantic,” Manz said. “It really shows as they were stingy about giving up back points or any type of points. We had to battle it out to get some decisions and we just weren’t as stingy as them.”
The Titans will be back on the mats this weekend though against some stellar class 3A competition.
“We expect to see Bettendorf and Southeast Polk there,” Manz said. “We’ll be playing some goo competition there and we’re excited to see where we stand.”
Lewis Central will head to Southeast Polk this Saturday at 10 a.m.
Atlantic/CAM 54, Kuemper 22
Lewis Central 59 Kuemper 24
285 Sam Barrientos (Lewis Central) over Carter Pudenz (Kuemper Catholic) (Fall 2:34)
106 Ava McNeal (Lewis Central) over Grace Hoffman (Kuemper Catholic) (Fall 3:11)
113 Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) by forfeit
120 Jake Hausman (Kuemper Catholic) by forfeit
126 Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central) over Kyra Wolterman (Kuemper Catholic) (Fall 1:57)
132 Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) over Trent Eischeid (Kuemper Catholic) (TF 16-1 2:00)
138 Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central) over John Boes (Kuemper Catholic) (Fall 1:44)
145 Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) over Jackson Edwards (Lewis Central) (Fall 1:10)
152 Brian Paul (Lewis Central) over Hayden Stout (Kuemper Catholic) (Fall 1:05)
160 Logan Koch (Lewis Central) over Bryce Wiskus (Kuemper Catholic) (Fall 1:49)
170 Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central) over Mason Rohe (Kuemper Catholic) (Fall 0:55)
182 Christian Jasek (Lewis Central) over Jaggar Luetje (Kuemper Catholic) (Fall 1:20)
195 Logan Katzer (Lewis Central) over Will Healy (Kuemper Catholic) (Fall 0:33)
220 Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic) over Dillon Woods (Lewis Central) (Fall 2:26)
Atlantic/CAM 54 Lewis Central 17
113 Cruz Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) by forfeit
120 Tristan Becker (Atlantic-CAM) by forfeit
126 Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) over Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) (Dec 13-8)
132 Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central) over Easton O‘Brien (Atlantic-CAM) (Dec 3-0)
138 Jaxson Bell (Atlantic-CAM) over Jackson Edwards (Lewis Central) (Fall 0:41)
145 Brian Paul (Lewis Central) over Brian South (Atlantic-CAM) (Dec 7-0)
152 Tanner O‘Brien (Atlantic-CAM) over Logan Koch (Lewis Central) (Fall 3:33)
160 Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central) over Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic-CAM) (TF 16-1 4:58)
170 Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) over Christian Jasek (Lewis Central) (Fall 1:39)
182 Cael Pulido (Atlantic-CAM) by foreit
195 Logan Katzer (Lewis Central) over Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM) (Fall 1:57)
220 Devin McKay (Atlantic-CAM) over Dillon Woods (Lewis Central) (Dec 10-4)
285 Tristan Dorscher (Atlantic-CAM) over Hunter Waldstein (Lewis Central) (Fall 4:35)
106 Clevi Johnson (Atlantic-CAM) by forfeit
