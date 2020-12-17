Titan grapplers split with Kuemper Catholic, Atlantic

The Titans hosted a triangular on their home mats where they battled two Hawkeye Ten foes, as they topped Kuemper Catholic, but then fell to Atlantic/CAM.

The Titans started their night with a dual against Hawkeye Ten foe Kuemper. Sam Barrientos (285) and Ava McNeal(106) got the Titans off to a strong start as they accounted for two of the duals nine pins, seven of which were done within the first period.

Titans coach August Manz was very pleased with the focus his wrestlers came out with as they defeated the Knights 59-24 to win their first dual of the night.

“They came out aggressive,” Manz said. “One of the things we talked about this week was coming out aggressive and making each match a physical match. That mindset really paid off in the first dual.”

The Titans had a little break before they took on Atlantic/CAM for their next dual. This time the script flipped as it was the Trojans who sent an early tempo. At first the teams traded off wins, however the Trojans were winning by pins while the Titans won by decisions which led to LC’s defeat 54-17.