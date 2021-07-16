Titan seniors power Lewis Central past Des Moines Hoover

Last year, Lewis Central baseball was upset in the first round, this year the Titans made sure that didn’t happen again thanks to the leadership of their three seniors along the way to a 12-2 win over Des Moines Hoover in six innings on Friday at home.

After a scoreless first inning, the Titans took the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second as Britton Bond connected for a lead-off hit. Bond would later score thanks to an RBI double bunt from senior Luke Meyer as there was also a fielding error from the Husky defense which allowed Meyer and Bond to take extra bases. Meyer within the same inning also scored thanks to a sacrifice fly to center field.

However, the Huskies weren’t going to let things get away so easily. Hoover immediately responded with two runs of its own to tie the game midway through the third.

Meyer however helped L.C. respond quickly with a one-out two-RBI single to score junior JC Dermody and junior Aaron Harrington. The Titans followed that with three up three down for the Huskies to retain a 4-2 lead after three innings.

“We had a lot of big hits early in the game,” Meyer said. “It was really big that we responded after they tied up the game. Cael got hot on the mound and helped us get our confidence back and get going again in the later innings.”