Lewis Central’s Titan Stadium is going to look a lot different than it has over the past decade. With new turf and a new scoreboard in place, the feel of game day is going to be different in Titan Country.

In less than a month, Titan Stadium will debut its new look for its first game use. After having the previous turf for slightly over a decade, multiple Titan programs are excited to use their updated facility.

“Whenever you update or get new facilities, you’re always excited,” Titan football coach Justin Kammrad said. “We’re excited to play on an updated, smooth surface, and it was definitely time for this. The turf was old and well past its life due to all the usage that was on it. So just to have a safer facility for our student-athletes is the biggest thing.”

White football season is right around the corner, the soccer programs are also plenty excited. After expanding the boundary lines of the soccer field to closer match soccer field regulations, while it may be over half a year away, the coaches are pleased to have a bigger field to work with in the upcoming season.

“The new facility is absolutely fantastic,” Titan girls soccer coach James Smith said. “It’s good for us coaches and great for the kids. Anytime you can generate some excitement with the kids, it gets them to work a bit harder in the offseason, it provides a little extra encouragement.”

“It’s been a long time coming,” Titan boys soccer coach James Driver said. “The previous turf was definitely at the end of its life cycle, so it was definitely time. I really like the color scheme they went with, it really pops. They also widened the field on both sides to get closer to actual soccer field measurements, which was a nice surprise. The bigger the field and closer to regulation we are the better.”

The upgrades didn’t stop at just the field. A new scoreboard will also treat the spectators for the upcoming years. Furthermore, the video board is tied with Waukee Northwest as the state’s biggest for any high school.

Not only will this video board add to the fan experience, but also creates new learning opportunities for the students.

“The scoreboard is really sweet to get with the field,” Driver said. “It allows us to add graphics and a lot of electronics that we haven’t had before since I’ve been the coach here over the past seven years. That scoreboard really pops as you're going down the highway, and we hope it will show off a lot of Titan wins.

“It’s just exciting for everyone to have a new playing surface for the kids and the scoreboard adds a lot to the stadium as well thanks to our booster club,” Kammrad added. “The scoreboard just brings another aspect to the facility that lots of LC programs are going to be able to use. Now it’s just about getting our staff and the student up to speed with how to run it so we fully use the replay system, show highlights, and different things throughout the game. The new scoreboard adds a lot of benefits, not just to our athletic department but to some of our class that we offer to our students and it really opens the door to let the student pursue new opportunities.”

The field of course will just house Titan activities, but remain the home for Iowa Western football, who’s coming off their second national title in program history. The facility will also continue to host occasional Reiver soccer camps and games, hence the end zone by the athletic building sports the text Reivers, along with some Reiver logos on the outer side of the sidelines.

The first game for the facility is scheduled for Aug. 25 when they host Class 3A state champion, Harlan. Needless to say, there’s plenty of excitement surrounding that game, but this new, upgraded facility adds a new element.

“The first game of the year is already right around the corner for us,” Kammrad said. “Just being able to get out there and play on it for the first time will be great. But the biggest thing I think is just having a softer surface and putting less wear and tear on student athlete’s bodies is great. I know there are some other future plans down the road to spruce it up a bit more yet and keep it as one of the premiere areas of Southwest Iowa. The atmosphere at his new facility is going to be awesome.”

Lewis Central and Harlan will be the first game on the new turf on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.