Titan swimming tops Patriots

The Lewis Central swim team defeated Millard South 116-54 in their home-opening meet on Thursday afternoon in Council Bluffs.

With numerous personal records, and athletes participating in certain events for the first time, Lewis Central showed off its prowess by winning eight of the 11 events and winning all the relay races.

“This was our second meet this week and we had a really close one on Tuesday and lost by a couple of points,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “So tonight we wanted to try something different and put some guys into some different events, and these guys really showed me a lot tonight. They really showed me what they can do and we saw some great times here. This was a good win at home for us, lots of good things happened here.”

Among some of the many who recorded a personal record in this meet was senior Gabe Patton in his leg of the 400-yard free relay

“I was really looking forward to this meet,” Patton said. “Right as school got out I was ready to go. That last relay (400-yard free relay) was the most fun of them all. I had a personal best in that, and I’ve really been shooting for a 52-second run, but we all did really well today.”

“Playing these Omaha schools is always fun,” senior Harrison Sprecher added. “They also help us get ready for the bigger schools here in Iowa, these Omaha schools have some good talent of their own. ”

Patton won the 500-yard freestyle and was also a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay that like the 400-yard relay took first place. Sprecher placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 200-yard freestyle.

L.C. senior Dallas Davis was also a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay, which both took first place. Davis also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle and the 200 yard IM. Getting a win at home against a quality Millard South team is a great start to what Davis hopes is a big senior year.

“There’s a lot to be happy about,” Davis said. “I’m happy with how I did, but I’m also proud of our new guys and how far they’ve come for us. Doing all this at home too makes it a lot more fun too. Winning in front of our community feels good and you always love it more when you perform like this in your own pool.”

Notably, Chase Patrick won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly, Tayden Blair won the 100-yard freestyle and Jack Robbins won the 100-yard backstroke for Lewis Central, and David Gann won the 200 yard IM.