Titans and Falcons in golf action

Lewis Central and St. Albert took to the course on Thursday with the Titans playing at Denison and the Falcons playing Glenwood and Treynor at Fox Run in Council Bluffs.

The highlight of the day was St. Albert's Brett Klusman shooting a 37 to place second.

Treynor's Joey Konz won the medalist with a score of 35. His performance led Treynor to a first-place team finish with a score of 166.

St. Albert ended in second with 179 points and Glenwood took third with 180.

Eliot Shaw shot a 45, Gavin Sommerville carded a 48, Lane Sundberg totaled a 49, Carmen Mardesen finished with a 53 and Colin Micheals totaled a 60.

Lewis Central was in a triangular with Denison and Carroll Kuemper and also finished second.

Kuemper won the tri with a 167, L.C. came in second with a 180 and Denison won with a 191.

Jordan Greenwood led the Titans with a 43, Jack Robbins finished with a 44, Tyler Doremus totaled a 45, Joe Miller carded a 48, Payton Greenwood finished with a 49 and Hiden Shipmann scored a 53.

Lewis Central will be in action next at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in a tournament at Atlantic. St. Albert will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in a tournament at Omaha Roncalli.