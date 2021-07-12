 Skip to main content
Titans claim conference crown
20210618_spo_sabaseball_2

St. Albert’s Luke Hubbard (13) pitches during the third inning against Lewis Central on June 17. 

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Lewis Central baseball clinched its spot at the top of the Hawkeye 10 standings on Monday with a 10-0 over Denison-Schleswig at home thanks to a solid pitching performance from junior DC Dermody who only gave up two hits in 4 1/3 innings of work  

The Titans scored two in the second inning, one in the third and seven in the fourth. 

Senior Jonah Pomrenke spark Lewis Central's offense in the seconding when he hit a leadoff single. He later stole second and scored on an error. Junior Devin Nailor also drove a run in. 

Junior JC Deremody struck out three batters in the top of the third. He finished the game with nine strikeouts. 

Junior Britton Bond hit another leadoff single in the top of the third.

Sophomore Casey Clair kept the offense going when he drove in a run to stretch the lead to three. 

Lewis Central opened the floodgates in the fourth. Dermody connected for a leadoff single in the to fourth. 

Junior Aron Harrington, followed that up with another single, Bond drove in a run, Pomrenke hit a two-RBI single, Denison-Schleswig walked in a run and Dermody drove in another run. 

Dermody finished the day 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Pomrenke went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. 

Denison-Schleswig (16-10) 000 00 -- 0 2 3

Lewis Central (22-8)021 7X -- 10 10 o 

