Titans claim first place at home relays, multiple area athletes excel

Lewis Central boys claimed first place at the co-ed Titan Relays on Tuesday scoring 128.5 points, 16.5 more than second-place Glenwood.
It was a total team effort from the Titans which saw 12 different athletes and seven relays score during the meet.
"Ryan Rohe is the long in the Long jump was really impressive," head coach Matt Argotsinger said. "(Ethan) Eichhorn and (Nathan) Sell continue to do what they do best and compete hard. Lucci Fidone and Jonathan Humpal are both starting to settle in on how to run their races. They both stepped up in the absence of one of our best sprinters, Tyler Hinsley."
Harlan won the girls' side of the meet with 114 points.
Hunter Deyo led Lewis Central in scoring, winning the shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 9.5 inches and placing second in the discus with a toss of 132-10.
Sell placed first in the 800-meter with a time of 2:03.55 and Rohe won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 1.25 inches.
Eichhorn placed second in the 1600 with a time of 4:40.07 and second in the 3200 with a 9:59.26. He scored 16 points for L.C.
Fidone placed fourth in 200 with a 23.82, fifth in the 100 with a time of 11.83 and ran on both the 1600-meter relay and the 800 sprint medley. The 1600 placed fourth with a 3:43.98 and the medley came in second with a 1:38.63.
The Lewis Central boys were the only athletes from around the city and area that had successful outings.
Abraham Lincoln's Jillian Shanks won the girls 200 with a time of 27.07, Glenwood's Emma Hughes won the 800 with a 2:26.08, Marissa Ausdemore of Glenwood ran a 17.20 in the 100 hurdles for first and Abby Hughes of Glenwood won the 400 hurdles with a 1:08.71.
Glenwood girls finished second as a team and only six points behind first-place Harlan.
Lewis Central girls won the 400 and 800 relays and Glenwood claimed first in the shuttle hurdle relay.
Zoe Rus of Underwood won the shot put with a throw of 41-4 and Haylee Seidler of Underwood took gold in the discus with a toss of 119-5.
Abraham Lincoln head girls coach Traci Stoop said she was happy with how her team performed.
"The meet had stellar competition," she said. "Shanks ran an incredible 200 time. She ran against some really fast kids, too. Abby Lasale always comes to perform, it's fun to watch her compete. She just keeps getting better. I love seeing Jacee Tindall do so well in the shot. Her 34-10 placed her fourth in the meet, with a personal record and a great spot at this point in the season."
Multiple area boys also won gold medals.
Brayden Woolan of Underwood ran an 11.28 in the 100 to win gold and followed it up with a first-place finish in the 200 with a time of 22.67.
Silas Bales of Glenwood won the 400 with a 51.98.
Noah James of Treynor ran a 15.40 in the 110 hurdles to score 10 for his team. He also won the high jump after clearing 6-4.
Treynor boys won the 400, 1600, 3200 and distance medley relays and Glenwood won the 800 sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relay.
Underwood's Chris Gardner won the discus with a distance of 141-6.
St. Albert was also at the meet and struggled against some of the larger schools, but boys head coach Russ Sindelar said he was proud of how his group of four boys competed.
"It’s a big meet, a lot of teams. So it’s more important for me to tell the guys that this is what competition is like throughout the classes as opposed to what we’re going to see in our class all the time. ... The four boys that I had that competed did very well.
"... I had one distance runner, Hayden Piskorski that got a personal best. He got under 11 minutes in the 3200. Greg Fagan ran a really good open 400. I knew he could do that. He just had to get on the track and do it to prove it to himself. He ran a 52.97. I was very happy with that. I know he was a little disappointed in the shot and the disc but we’re gonna have those days."
Girls Scores
1. Harlan 114
2. Glenwood 108
3. Sioux City North 70
4. Lewis Central 69
5. Treynor 67
6. Underwood 64
7. Atlantic 59
8. Sioux City East 56
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55
10. Abraham Lincoln 40
11. St. Albert 27
12. Sioux City West 18
13. Thomas Jefferson 1
Boys Scores
1. Lewis Central 128.5
2. Glenwood 112
3. Treynor 105
4. Underwood 76
5. Atlantic 66
6. Sioux City East 61
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44.5
8. Harlan 43
9. Sioux City North 32
10. Thomas Jefferson 25
11. St. Albert 17
12. Sioux City West 16