Titans claim first place at home relays, multiple area athletes excel

Silas Bales of Glenwood won the 400 with a 51.98.

Noah James of Treynor ran a 15.40 in the 110 hurdles to score 10 for his team. He also won the high jump after clearing 6-4.

Treynor boys won the 400, 1600, 3200 and distance medley relays and Glenwood won the 800 sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relay.

Underwood's Chris Gardner won the discus with a distance of 141-6.

St. Albert was also at the meet and struggled against some of the larger schools, but boys head coach Russ Sindelar said he was proud of how his group of four boys competed.

"It’s a big meet, a lot of teams. So it’s more important for me to tell the guys that this is what competition is like throughout the classes as opposed to what we’re going to see in our class all the time. ... The four boys that I had that competed did very well.

"... I had one distance runner, Hayden Piskorski that got a personal best. He got under 11 minutes in the 3200. Greg Fagan ran a really good open 400. I knew he could do that. He just had to get on the track and do it to prove it to himself. He ran a 52.97. I was very happy with that. I know he was a little disappointed in the shot and the disc but we’re gonna have those days."