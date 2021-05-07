Titans claim Hawkeye 10 track title

It came down to the wire, but four conference champions propelled Lewis Central boys track to the Hawkeye 10 conference championship on Thursday in Carroll.
Freshman Ethan Eichhorn claimed gold in the 3200-meter with a time of 10 minutes, 11.54 seconds, Senior Ryan Rohe won the long jump after jumping 21-6.25, the 400 relay of Lucci Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Brayden Loftin and Jonathan Humpal ran a 44.34 and the 3200 ran an 8:40.98 with a team of Quentin Allen, Tyler Ruiz and Haidyn Cox.
These performances allowed Lewis Central to edge out Glenwood by two points proving to be the difference.
“It feels good,” L.C. boys head coach Matt Argotsinger said. “That’s always kind of a relief as a coach. ... We had the expectation of winning. We felt we had a good enough team to be able to do that. ... Eichhorn, Humapl, (Nathan) and Fidone all did what they’re capable of doing what they’re supposed to do for us. They were right where we thought they would as far as scoring points for us and making sure we have a chance.”
The Titans had 24 different athletes score points for them.
Besides those that won championships, Nathan Sell, Ryan Rohe, Ethen Fishell, Hunter Deyo, Jonah Pomrenke, Brayden Loftin, Wyatt Hatches, Chase Wallace, Braylon Kammrad, Parker Matiyow, Luke Woltman, Haidyn Cox, Curtis Witte, Blake Cyboron, Gabriel Watson, Brandon Sutter, Lual Maker and JC Dermody all scored for Lewis Central.
Glenwood was led in scoring by Silas Bales who placed third in the 100, third in the 200 and won the 400 with a 51.49.
St. Albert finished sixth as a team despite being the smallest team at the meet.
Greg Fagan led the Falcons in scoring with 12.5 points.
Fagan placed fourth in the 400 and fourth in the shot put as well as scoring points on relays.
Other St. Albert athletes that scored include Colin Lillie, Brendan Monahan, Sam Rallis, Hayden Piskorski, DJ Weilage and Keaton Barnes.
“I had some guys that have come out for the last part of the season,” St. Albert boys head coach Russ Sindelar said. “They weren’t too sure about track and how things were going to go. We’ve been putting together some relays. We’re doing pretty well in that.”
The girls side of the meet was won by Glenwood who scored 155 points and was led by Emma Hughes who scored 22 points.
She won both the 1500 and 3000 as well as scoring on relays.
Lewis Central finished in fourth and was led by Maddie Bergman. Bergman placed first in the 100, second in the 200, second in the 400 and won the long jump.
Atziri Medina, Kierra Schmieding, Gracie Hays, Elise Thramer, Madeline Fidone, Stacy Merksick, Irelynn James, Sophia Glasnapp, Avery Heller, Caysie Schlines, Eleanor Scott, Lillian Porter, Madison Kafka, Karyssa O’Doniel, Pieper Niemann, Lauren Miller, Lauren Benck, Lucky Scott, AJ Holt and Madison Jones were the other scorers for L.C.
The St. Albert girls finished in ninth place and were led by Lauren Williams who scored 8.75 points. Williams placed third in the hurdles and was a member of key relays.
Allie Petry, Reese Duncan, Carly McKeever, Pearl Reisz, Kaylee Epperson and Lydia Sherrill were the other scorers for the Saintes.