Titans claim Hawkeye 10 track title

Glenwood was led in scoring by Silas Bales who placed third in the 100, third in the 200 and won the 400 with a 51.49.

St. Albert finished sixth as a team despite being the smallest team at the meet.

Greg Fagan led the Falcons in scoring with 12.5 points.

Fagan placed fourth in the 400 and fourth in the shot put as well as scoring points on relays.

Other St. Albert athletes that scored include Colin Lillie, Brendan Monahan, Sam Rallis, Hayden Piskorski, DJ Weilage and Keaton Barnes.

“I had some guys that have come out for the last part of the season,” St. Albert boys head coach Russ Sindelar said. “They weren’t too sure about track and how things were going to go. We’ve been putting together some relays. We’re doing pretty well in that.”

The girls side of the meet was won by Glenwood who scored 155 points and was led by Emma Hughes who scored 22 points.

She won both the 1500 and 3000 as well as scoring on relays.

Lewis Central finished in fourth and was led by Maddie Bergman. Bergman placed first in the 100, second in the 200, second in the 400 and won the long jump.