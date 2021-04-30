Titans continue to learn

Lewis Central boys tennis fell to Atlantic at home on Friday 7-2 but showed toughness that impressed head coach Chris Hanafan.

The two victories came from Broedy Johnson who edged out his opponent 9-7 in a tiebreaker at No. 4 singles and No. 5 single Colby Souther who won 8-3.

“They’ve got a nice team,” Hanafan said. “There were some matches that were really good matches that we didn’t win and some matches we did win. I thought there were a couple matches that could have gone either way and might have swayed it a little bit. I think our kids are just learning and keep getting better. To play good competition is good for them.”

Johnson has been in several close games recently. Hanafan added he has been impressed by his ability to pull out some close matches.

“He played well (Thursday) night as well,” he said. “He got a win against A.L. He played really well and won another tight match. Another kid that played well the first night was Drew White. For the second night in a row, he loses in a tiebreaker. That was a match that could have gone either way.