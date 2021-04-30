 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titans continue to learn
0 comments

Titans continue to learn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lewis Central boys tennis fell to Atlantic at home on Friday 7-2 but showed toughness that impressed head coach Chris Hanafan.

The two victories came from Broedy Johnson who edged out his opponent 9-7 in a tiebreaker at No. 4 singles and No. 5 single Colby Souther who won 8-3.

“They’ve got a nice team,” Hanafan said. “There were some matches that were really good matches that we didn’t win and some matches we did win. I thought there were a couple matches that could have gone either way and might have swayed it a little bit. I think our kids are just learning and keep getting better. To play good competition is good for them.”

Johnson has been in several close games recently. Hanafan added he has been impressed by his ability to pull out some close matches.

“He played well (Thursday) night as well,” he said. “He got a win against A.L. He played really well and won another tight match. Another kid that played well the first night was Drew White. For the second night in a row, he loses in a tiebreaker. That was a match that could have gone either way.

“We’re just getting some good play out of the kids and we continue to learn. I try to tell them you’ve been playing, most these guys have been playing for three or four weeks. They’re playing against guys that have been playing for three or four years if not more. Just the experience is huge for them. As long as they keep competing that’s all I ask.”

Hanafan added he was happy with Souther’s win and has been impressed with his growth over the season.

“Colby played a good match,” he said. “He’s another kid that’s just coming along. He keeps getting better. He’s understanding the game a bit more. He’s a big presence at the net. He’s about 6’5. He’s just learning how to play. He had a good match tonight and got the win.”

Lewis Central is in action next at 9 a.m. on Monday in the Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Denison High School.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Steve Batterson discusses NFL draft prospects for Iowa Hawkeyes and Quad-City players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
20210429_spo_girlstennis_8
Sports News

Titans take city crown

Lewis Central senior Katie Rodenburg didn’t know it at the time but she was playing for the city tennis title during her final doubles match o…

Trojans takedown Saintes
Sports News

Trojans takedown Saintes

St. Albert girls soccer looked to be on its way to winning its third-straight game after scoring in the opening minutes of the game but Tri-Ce…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert