Titans continue to learn

Lewis Central boys tennis fell to Atlantic at home on Friday 7-2 but showed toughness that impressed head coach Chris Hanafan.
The two victories came from Broedy Johnson who edged out his opponent 9-7 in a tiebreaker at No. 4 singles and No. 5 single Colby Souther who won 8-3.
“They’ve got a nice team,” Hanafan said. “There were some matches that were really good matches that we didn’t win and some matches we did win. I thought there were a couple matches that could have gone either way and might have swayed it a little bit. I think our kids are just learning and keep getting better. To play good competition is good for them.”
Johnson has been in several close games recently. Hanafan added he has been impressed by his ability to pull out some close matches.
“He played well (Thursday) night as well,” he said. “He got a win against A.L. He played really well and won another tight match. Another kid that played well the first night was Drew White. For the second night in a row, he loses in a tiebreaker. That was a match that could have gone either way.
“We’re just getting some good play out of the kids and we continue to learn. I try to tell them you’ve been playing, most these guys have been playing for three or four weeks. They’re playing against guys that have been playing for three or four years if not more. Just the experience is huge for them. As long as they keep competing that’s all I ask.”
Hanafan added he was happy with Souther’s win and has been impressed with his growth over the season.
“Colby played a good match,” he said. “He’s another kid that’s just coming along. He keeps getting better. He’s understanding the game a bit more. He’s a big presence at the net. He’s about 6’5. He’s just learning how to play. He had a good match tonight and got the win.”
Lewis Central is in action next at 9 a.m. on Monday in the Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Denison High School.