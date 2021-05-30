Titans crush Crusaders In Sioux City

After earning their first road win of the season just an hour or two prior, the Lewis Central softball team went on to beat the tournament host, Sioux City Heelan 13-3 in five innings for another road victory on Saturday afternoon.

The Titans stormed out with a big eight run first inning to seize command early against the Crusaders on their home field. After topping Lawton-Bronson earlier on the same day Lewis Central coach Hannah Cole and the Titans were very happy to go 2-0 for the day.

“We were excited to go undefeated for the day,” Cole said. “We were really comfortable at the plate again in this game. Everyone, one through nine on the batting order got a hit ”

The bats again proved to play a big part of the Titans success as all the starting nine batters had at least one hit in this game as the team finished the contest with 14 team hits compared to Heelan’s seven.

Within those 14 team hits, some highlights Cole mentioned was sophomore Avery Heller going a perfect four for four at the plate. In addition, senior Taylor Elam had two hits and junior Kaydence Sweet had two hits for LC.

“We were just on fire at the plate,” Cole said. “We were really focusing on getting some base hits and we were able to string a lot of hits together.”