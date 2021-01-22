Titans earn bragging rights after winning city dual tournament on Tuesday

Lewis Central took the crown at this year’s city wrestling duals tournament, extending their win streak at the event to seven straight years on Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson high school.

Lewis Central defeated St. Albert 48-24, Thomas Jefferson 72-6, and sealed the deal with a 57-18 win over Abraham Lincoln to take the city crown.

Titans coach August Manz was very pleased with the team’s performance, and likes where this Titan team is at in the final stretch before the post season rolls around

“The kids came out fired up and ready to wrestle,” Manz said. “The guys have been wrestling really well lately, it was good to see them continue that and make another step forward.”

“We’re already a month away from districts and state. I feel like we’re moving in the right direction at the right time. As long as we keep taking those steps forward and everything we’ll be sitting good in a month.”

Brian Paul also won his 100th match of his career after his win over AL’s Aiden Keller who knocked Paul out of the district tournament last season. The 100th win felt great, but Paul liked avenging his district defeat just as much.