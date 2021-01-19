Titans earn bragging rights after winning city dual tournament

Lewis Central took the crown at this year’s city wrestling duals tournament, extending their win streak at the event to seven straight years on Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson high school.
Lewis Central defeated St. Albert 48-24, Thomas Jefferson 72-6, and sealed the deal with a 57-18 win over Abraham Lincoln to take the city crown.
Titans coach August Manz was very pleased with the team’s performance, and likes where this Titan team is at in the final stretch before the post season rolls around
“The kids came out fired up and ready to wrestle,” Manz said. “The guys have been wrestling really well lately, it was good to see them continue that and make another step forward.”
“We’re already a month away from districts and state. I feel like we’re moving in the right direction at the right time. As long as we keep taking those steps forward and everything we’ll be sitting good in a month.”
Brian Paul also won his 100th match of his career after his win over AL’s Aiden Keller who knocked Paul out of the district tournament last season. The 100th win felt great, but Paul liked avenging his district defeat just as much.
“That match was a really important one to me,” Brian Paul said. “He got me in districts, so I needed to get that one back, and I feel like I dominated that match, it felt good to win and to reach that milestone on top of it.”
Lewis Central 48 St. Albert 24
106 Ava McNeal (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
113 Zach Williams (St. Albert) win by forfeit
120 Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) over William Cihacek (St. Albert) (Fall 1:13)
126 Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central) over matthew crawley (St Alberts) (Fall 3:43)
132 John Helton (St. Albert) over Jackson Edwards (Lewis Central) (Fall 2:48)
138 Brian Paul (Lewis Central) over David Helton (St Albert) (Fall 3:15)
145 Zack Winslow (Lewis Central) over andrew crowley (St Albert) (Fall 0:24)
152 Cameron Mardesen (St Albert) over Logan Koch (Lewis Central) (Decision 9-7)
160 Double Forfeit
170 Cael McLaren (St Albert) over Payton Ludington (Lewis Central) (Fall 1:34)
182 David Bernal (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
195 Ben O’neill (St Albert) over Logan Katzer (Lewis Central) (Decision 10-9)
220 Dillon Woods (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
285 Hunter Waldstein (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
Abraham Lincoln 72 Thomas Jefferson 0
106 Connor Hytrek (Abraham Lincoln) win by forfeit
113 Parker Herzog (Abraham Lincoln) win by forfeit
120 Seth Frush (Abraham Lincoln) over Alex Mendoza (Thomas Jefferson) (Fall 4:51)
126 Taylor Owens (Abraham Lincoln) over Hayden Kramer (Thomas Jefferson) (Decision 7-5)
132 Trenton Silva (Abraham Lincoln) win by forfeit
138 Aiden Keller (Abraham Lincoln) over Matthew Foster (Thomas Jefferson) (Fall 0:56)
145 Jose Avalos (Abraham Lincoln) over Alex Navarrete (Thomas Jefferson) (Decision 13-11)
152 Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) win by forfeit
160 Matt Long (Abraham Lincoln) win by forfeit
170 Camden Erickson (Abraham Lincoln) win by forfeit
182 Carlos Andrade (Abraham Lincoln) over Alex Contreras (Thomas Jefferson) (Fall 0:57)
195 Double Forfeit
220 Warren Summers (Abraham Lincoln) over Mackinley Meisel (Thomas Jefferson) (Fall 3:42)
285 Gabe Daniels (Abraham Lincoln) win by forfeit
Lewis Central 72 Thomas Jefferson 6
106 Ava McNeal (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
113 Hailey Williams (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
120 Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) over Alex Mendoza (Thomas Jefferson) (Fall 1:09)
126 Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central) over Hayden Kramer (Thomas Jefferson) (Fall 1:57)
132 Jackson Edwards (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
138 Brian Paul (Lewis Central) over Matthew Foster (Thomas Jefferson) (Fall 0:53)
145 Zack Winslow (Lewis Central) over Alex Navarrete (Thomas Jefferson) (Fall 1:13)
152 Logan Koch (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
160 Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
170 Payton Ludington (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
182 Alex Contreras (Thomas Jefferson) over David Bernal (Lewis Central) (Fall 1:14)
195 Double Forfeit
220 Dillon Woods (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
285 Hunter Waldstein (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
Abraham Lincoln 40 St. Albert 24
106 Connor Hytrek (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) over Unknown (For.)
113 Zach Williams (St Albert) over Parker Herzog (Abraham Lincoln) (Dec 5-2)
120 Logan Vargas (Abraham Lincoln) over William Cihacek (St Albert) (Fall 3:00)
126 Seth Frush (Abraham Lincoln) over matthew crawley (St Albert) (MD 10-1)
132 John Helton (St Albert) over Taylor Owens (Abraham Lincoln) (Fall 0:27)
138 Aiden Keller (Abraham Lincoln) over David Helton (St Albert) (Dec 3-0)
145 Andrew Crowley (St Albert) over Jose Avalos (Abraham Lincoln) (Dec 5-0)
152 Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) win by forfeit
160 Camden Erickson (Abraham Lincoln) over Camren Mardesen (St Albert) (Dec 7-2)
170 Double Forfeit
182 Cael McLaren (St Albert) over Carlos Andrade (Abraham Lincoln) (Fall 0:51)
195 Ben O’neill (CB St Alberts) win by forfeit
220 Warren Summers (Abraham Lincoln) win by forfeit
285 Gabe Daniels (Abraham Lincoln) win by forfeit
St. Albert 54 Thomas Jefferson 9
106 Double Forfeit
113 Zach Williams (St. Albert) win by forfeit
120 Alex Mendoza (Thomas Jefferson) over William Cihacek (St. Albert) (Fall 1:06)
126 Hayden Kramer (Thomas Jefferson) over Mathew Crawley (St. Albert) (Dec 7-2)
132 John Helton (St. Albert) win by forfeit
138 David Helton (St. Albert) over Matthew Foster (Thomas Jefferson) (Fall 0:18)
145 Andrew Crawley (St. Albert) over Alex Navarrete (Thomas Jefferson) (Fall 3:46)
152 Camren Mardesen (St. Albert) win by forfeit
160 Double Forfeit
170 Double Forfeit
182 Cael McLaren (St. Albert) over Alex Contreras (Thomas Jefferson) (Fall 0:29)
195 Brandon McCall (St. Albert) over Unknown (For.)
220 Ben O‘Neill (St. Albert) over Unknown (For.)
285 Austin Scott (St. Albert) over Unknown (For.)
Lewis Central 57 Abraham Lincoln 18
106 Connor Hytrek (Abraham Lincoln) win by forfeit
113 Parker Herzog (Abraham Lincoln) win by forfeit
120 Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) over Seth Frush (Abraham Lincoln) (Fall 2:32)
126 Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central) over Taylor Owens (Abraham Lincoln) (Fall 2:00)
132 Jackson Edwards (Lewis Central) over Trenton Silva (Abraham Lincoln) (Decision 6-0)
138 Brian Paul (Lewis Central) over Aiden Keller (Abraham Lincoln) (Fall 3:24)
145 Zack Winslow (Lewis Central) over Jose Avalos (Abraham Lincoln) (Fall 4:37)
152 Jude Ryan (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) over Logan Koch (Lewis Central) (Fall 1:59)
160 Camden Erickson (Abraham Lincoln) vs. Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central)
170 Double Forfeit
182 Payton Ludington (Lewis Central) win by forfeit
195 Logan Katzer (Lewis Central) over Carlos Andrade (Abraham Lincoln) (Fall 0:58)
220 Dillon Woods (Lewis Central) over Warren Summers (Abraham Lincoln) (Dec 7-4)
285 Hunter Waldstein (Lewis Central) over Gabe Daniels (Abraham Lincoln) (Dec 4-2)
All City Team
113 Zach Williams (St. Albert)
120 Tanner Wink (Lewis Central)
126 Tabor Dominguez (Lewis Central)
132 John Helton (St. Albert)
138 Brian Paul (Lewis Central)
145 Zach Winslow (Lewis Central)
152 Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln)
160 Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central)
170 Cael McLaren (St. Albert)
195 Ben O’Neill (St. Albert)
220 Dillion Woods (Lewis Central)
285 Hunter Waldstein (Lewis Central)