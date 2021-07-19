Titans end season with substate loss

“We couldn’t ask for any better,” Water said about the start of the game. “We scrapped and got those runs. Aron hit that solo home run in the first inning. That home run is out at any ballpark. That ball was crushed. … Obviously, we don’t want to let our guard down. We know that.”

Waukee sparked its offense in the bottom of the third, hitting a two-out, two-run home run to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Warriors continued to find success in the bottom of the fourth with a lead-off home run to cut the lead to one, an RBI single to tie the game and stole home to take the lead. The Warriors extended their lead to two on a wild pitch.

Future Kansas State player Jackson Wentworth singled in a run to extend the lead to three and the Titans finally forced the first out of the inning on a sacrifice fly which made the score 8-4. The Warriors singled in one more run before the Titans for the third out.

A one-out RBI double in the bottom of the sixth gave Waukee an 11-4 lead and the Warriors took an eight-run lead on another double in the next at bat.

Waukee then won the game on a walk-off error that scored two runs.

Despite the loss, Waters remains optimistic for the future of Titan baseball with multiple players coming back.