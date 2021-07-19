Titans end season with substate loss

Lewis Central baseball fell to Class No. 9 Waukee 14-4 on Monday on the road in the Substate 8 semifinal ending the season.
The Titans got out to a hotter start than the first meeting between the two schools on June 19, which was an 11-0 victory for the Warriors in Council Bluffs.
Lewis Central scored a pair of runs in the top of the first and second before Waukee cut the lead to two in the bottom of the third. The Warriors opened the flood gates in the bottom of the fourth scoring seven runs. Waukee ended the game scoring five in the bottom of the sixth including a walk-off error.
“We knew coming in here that we had to make all the routine plays,” head coach Jim Waters said. “We couldn’t have any unfortunate errors. We didn’t want to contribute to any flood gates opening up. In the fourth inning, the flood gates opened up. We want to prevent against that.”
Both defenses held strong in the fifth in a scoreless inning.
Jonah Pomrenke hit a leadoff single in the top of the first, stole second, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Cael Malskeit and scored on a sacrifice fly from JC Dermody.
Aron Harrington fired up L.C. with a solo home run in the next at bat.
The Titans added two in the top of the second when Ty Thompson stole home despite being caught in a pickle after the catcher couldn’t hold on to a poorly thrown ball and Pomrenke singled in Casey Clair.
“We couldn’t ask for any better,” Water said about the start of the game. “We scrapped and got those runs. Aron hit that solo home run in the first inning. That home run is out at any ballpark. That ball was crushed. … Obviously, we don’t want to let our guard down. We know that.”
Waukee sparked its offense in the bottom of the third, hitting a two-out, two-run home run to cut the deficit to 4-2.
The Warriors continued to find success in the bottom of the fourth with a lead-off home run to cut the lead to one, an RBI single to tie the game and stole home to take the lead. The Warriors extended their lead to two on a wild pitch.
Future Kansas State player Jackson Wentworth singled in a run to extend the lead to three and the Titans finally forced the first out of the inning on a sacrifice fly which made the score 8-4. The Warriors singled in one more run before the Titans for the third out.
A one-out RBI double in the bottom of the sixth gave Waukee an 11-4 lead and the Warriors took an eight-run lead on another double in the next at bat.
Waukee then won the game on a walk-off error that scored two runs.
Despite the loss, Waters remains optimistic for the future of Titan baseball with multiple players coming back.
“Last year we were senior dominant,” he said. “… We have a lot of guys coming back that have a lot of experience. We just talked about it in the team meeting here. Next year starts right now. We have to get bigger, we have to be faster and we have to put our dedication in.
“…Everybody will have to compete for a spot. They didn’t really have that when we arrived last year. There’s going to be competition for spots.”
This was the final game for three seniors – Cael Malskeit, Jonah Pomrenke and Luke Meyer.
Lewis Central (25-9) 130 000 -- 4 5 4
Waukee (25-15) 002 705 – 14 12 2