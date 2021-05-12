Titans finish runner up in Hawk 10 golf tournament

Lewis Central boys golf edged out Kuemper Catholic on Monday in the Hawkeye 10 Conference tournament to finish runner-up.

The Titans shot a combined 327, five strokes shy of first place and three strokes better than third-place Carroll Kuemper. St. Albert finished in fourth place with 340 and Glenwood shot a 352 for fifth out of 11 teams.

Atlantic’s Drey Newell won the medal with a score of 73, Jordan Greenwood of Lewis Central shot a 74 for second, St. Albert’s Brett Klusman carded a 75 placing third and Payton Greenwood of Lewis Central scored 80 for sixth.

Other scores for Lewis Central include Jack Robbins shooting an 86, Aiden Shipman totaling an 87, Joe Miller shooting a 92 and Tyler Doremus finishing with a 98,

St. Albert’s Cameron Mardesen was the second-best Falcon with a score of 86, Lane Sundberg finished with an 89, Luke Hubbard shot a 90, Eliot Shaw scored 96 and Gavin Summerville totaled 102.

On the girls side, Creston won the championship with a score of 370, Atlantic came in second with a 382, Glenwood shot a 391 for third, Lewis Central totaled a 405 for sixth and St. Albert finished with a 426 for eighth.