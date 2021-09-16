Titans get first win; LC sweeps Clarinda

The start of the 2021 season has been a tough one for Lewis Central volleyball. The Titans' persistence paid off tonight as L.C. clinched its first win in a three-set sweep over Clarinda (25-18, 25-23, 25-14) at home on Thursday.
“We’ve been playing really well lately,” Titans coach Mike Bond said. “Even on Tuesday, I thought we played really well. We lost a close one to a good Red Oak team, but tonight it was nice to get a win.
“We play a really tough schedule and I kept telling the girls that it’s going to pay dividends and I think it eventually did tonight. We were steady with our game plan and got it done tonight.”
The Titans pulled away late after going back and forth through set one to put themselves in the driver’s seat. Clarinda threatened to tie the match at one game each with a 22-18 lead late in set two, but the Titans rallied back to take the match in thrilling fashion 25-23. After recently falling in some close sets that led to losing some competitive matches, it felt good to fight back and feel the good side of a rally.
“It was a fun game,” sophomore Anna Strohmeier said. “We got a little off track in the second set but we got it together and we came together to win the set and that momentum carried over for us into the third set."
Strohmeier led the Titans with 10 kills, she also had a block to help lead the attack in set three. With some help from multiple players, including junior Maddie Bergman, the Titans pulled away in set three and capitalized on some early Cardinal errors to complete the sweep and notch their first win of the season.
“It feels good to get the first win,” Bergman said. “We got some tough games ahead with Harlan next week, and a tournament this weekend. We’re looking forward to those and hopefully win both of those tests.”
Bergman was another force at the net with eight kills and a block. Notably, Ashlynne Havermann contributed five more kills to go with an ace and block. Brooke Larsen served the ball well for the Titans recording eight aces for the match.
Lewis Central will look to pick up some more wins this Saturday as the Titans head to the Bishop, Bedier Tournament at Bondurant-Farrar. The first game is against Knoxville at 10 a.m.
Clarinda (7-6) 18 23 14
Lewis Central (1-6) 25 25 25