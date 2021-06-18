Titans hold off late Saintes rally

Lewis Central softball avenged a loss from earlier this year in Thursday's home game against St. Albert, winning 6-4 after holding off a late Saintes rally.

The Titans jumped out to an early lead and led 5-0 after four innings and held the Saintes off the scoreboard until the sixth.

"I thought they played really well," L.C. head coach Hannah Cole said of her team. We've been kind of struggling a little bit lately, but I told the girls before the game started, I put them to a challenge. I told them, 'I don't care about the at bats, or the plays or the errors or anything. I want to challenge you to just have fun tonight.' And that's exactly what the girls did. They had a ton of fun and we came out with the win."

The win not only made up for the season-opening loss to St. Albert but also snapped a five-game losing skid.

Lewis Central started strong retiring the St. Albert batters in order, to start the game.

The offense was sparked by a Saintes error. Senior Haley Bach reached first on a base on balls and then scored on an error during the next at bat. Sophomore Avery Heller reached third on the same error.

Senior Maddie Howard hit a two-out RBI single to give the Titans a 2-0 lead.