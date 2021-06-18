Titans hold off late Saintes rally

Lewis Central softball avenged a loss from earlier this year in Thursday's home game against St. Albert, winning 6-4 after holding off a late Saintes rally.
The Titans jumped out to an early lead and led 5-0 after four innings and held the Saintes off the scoreboard until the sixth.
"I thought they played really well," L.C. head coach Hannah Cole said of her team. We've been kind of struggling a little bit lately, but I told the girls before the game started, I put them to a challenge. I told them, 'I don't care about the at bats, or the plays or the errors or anything. I want to challenge you to just have fun tonight.' And that's exactly what the girls did. They had a ton of fun and we came out with the win."
The win not only made up for the season-opening loss to St. Albert but also snapped a five-game losing skid.
Lewis Central started strong retiring the St. Albert batters in order, to start the game.
The offense was sparked by a Saintes error. Senior Haley Bach reached first on a base on balls and then scored on an error during the next at bat. Sophomore Avery Heller reached third on the same error.
Senior Maddie Howard hit a two-out RBI single to give the Titans a 2-0 lead.
St. Albert senior Sarah Eggerling hit a one-out single in the top of the second but was left stranded.
Lewis Central opened the bottom of the second with a leadoff single from sophomore Gracie Hays. Bach followed that up with another single and advanced to second on the throw.
Heller hit a sacrifice fly to score a run but a pop out ended the inning, making the score 3-0 after two.
Neither team placed any base runners in the third and the Titans retired the Saintes in order in the top of the fourth.
L.C. junior Kaydence Sweet hit a leadoff double to open the bottom half of the inning and advance to third, two at bats later on a ground out.
Bach reached first on a base on balls in the next at bat and stole second. Sweet scored on an error and a hit batter loaded the bases. Bach scored on a passed ball to make the score 5-0.
Howard hit a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth but was stranded after two strikeouts.
St. Albert's offense started to click in the top of the sixth when freshman Alexis Narmi hit a one-out single. Freshman Plum Brugenhemke came in as a courtesy runner for Narmi.
Sophomore Jessica McMarin reached first on a fielder's choice and Brugenhemke reached third on an error. Senior Sarah Eggerling was walked loading the bases.
Brugenhemke scored the Saintes' first run on a ground out to cut the lead to four.
Lewis Central answered in the bottom of the sixth when Bach hit a one-out triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Heller.
St. Albert attempted one last rally in the top of the seventh.
Freshman Kylie Wesack hit a two-out single to spark the offense. Junior Lainey Sheffield hit a single and Wesack scored on an error. Sheffield advanced to second on the same error.
Narmi followed that up with a home run to cut the lead to two but a ground out ended the game.
Lewis Central eighth grader Cami Damgaard started on the mound for the Titans and pitched all seven innings. She allowed four runs on six hits while striking out four batters.
Narmi pitched all six innings for the Saintes allowed six runs, only four of which were earned on six hits while striking out seven batters.
"I thought we played a little flat," St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said. "We've had a long, hot week without any days off, but it doesn't get any easier in the next couple days or next week. We left quite a few runners on base, and we needed to score those."
St. Albert (5-11) 000 001 3 -- 4
Lewis Central (10-10) 210 201 0 -- 6