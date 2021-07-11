Titans look back fondly of softball season

Lewis Central softball may not have ended the season the way it wanted to with a 14-0 loss to Denison-Schleswig in the Class 4A — Region 2 quarterfinal, but that that didn’t stop head coach Hannah Cole from feeling proud about what her team accomplished this season.

The Titans ended the year with an 18-16 record including going 2-1 against St. Albert and 2-0 against Thomas Jefferson. L.C. also won six games via the run rule.

“I think every coach across the state of Iowa can say that there are always ups and downs in the season,” Cole said. “The girls battled through all of it. We definitely had some tough games. We also had some games where we did play really, really good softball.

“I think these girls that stayed out and stayed working hard are living up to their potential on the field and worked hard all throughout the season.”

Lewis Central enjoyed its fair amount of success on the diamond, but maybe more importantly to Cole was the bonds formed outside of the game. Many social activities were put on hold last year due to the pandemic.