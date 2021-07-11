Titans look back fondly of softball season

Lewis Central softball may not have ended the season the way it wanted to with a 14-0 loss to Denison-Schleswig in the Class 4A — Region 2 quarterfinal, but that that didn’t stop head coach Hannah Cole from feeling proud about what her team accomplished this season.
The Titans ended the year with an 18-16 record including going 2-1 against St. Albert and 2-0 against Thomas Jefferson. L.C. also won six games via the run rule.
“I think every coach across the state of Iowa can say that there are always ups and downs in the season,” Cole said. “The girls battled through all of it. We definitely had some tough games. We also had some games where we did play really, really good softball.
“I think these girls that stayed out and stayed working hard are living up to their potential on the field and worked hard all throughout the season.”
Lewis Central enjoyed its fair amount of success on the diamond, but maybe more importantly to Cole was the bonds formed outside of the game. Many social activities were put on hold last year due to the pandemic.
“We got to do quite a bit of team bonding this year,” Cole said. “That wasn’t really a thing last year with COVID. We got to do a couple of overnight tournaments which was great. We went up to Woodward-Granger and got to spend some time off the field bonding with the team.
“... Those sort of things are really important to us as we build this program and build the team. The girls loved it, some time away from the field but still getting to hang out with your teammates is always wonderful. ... Those are definitely hard for all of the girls for the season.”
Cole hopes the team remembers these moments and the success on the field is what the Titans remember when they look back on the season.
“I hope they don’t remember the way we ended our season, but I hope they remember all the fun they had throughout the whole thing.”
This was the final season for four seniors — Hayley Bach, Taylor Elam, Maddie Howard and Paige Rodewald. Those four seniors made up four of the five leading hitters.
Bach finished the season with a .447 batting average with 38 hits, including seven doubles, 10 triples and five home runs. She led the team with 30 RBIs. Bach also led L.C. with 22 stole bases.
Elam recorded a batting average of .395 with 34 hits. She had eight doubles and two home runs with 23 RBIs. Elam led Lewis Central on fielding percentage out of players with at least 20 attempts with 97.3%.
Howard had a .317 batting average. She finished with 32 hits with five doubles and three triples. She drove in 23 runs.
Rodewald finished the season with a .327 batting average and 20 hits. She had three doubles and 13 RBIs.
“Those girls meant everything to this program,” Cole said. “It would not be where it is without those four seniors. They have given five summers of their lives to the Lewis Central softball program. All four of them were out there for the entire season. They worked really hard. They came up with a lot of our team bonding ideas. They really took control of the field. They were always talking and encouraging everybody.
“... They will be so missed. Not only by us coaches but also I know a lot of their teammates are going to miss them as well because they’ve just bonded really well with everyone over the past five years.”
L.C. will miss the four seniors when they leave but Cole said she still believes the future is bright for Lewis Central softball.
The Titans return their second-leading hitter sophomore Avery Heller. She had a .376 batting average with 38 hits including four doubles, three triples and a home run.
Other key offensive players returning include sophomore Gracie Hays who had a .360 on base percentage and eighth grade Mahri Manz who drove in 13 runs while stealing six bases.
Lewis Central also returns all five players who pitched this season — eighth grader Camdyn Damgaard, junior Megan Gittins, eighth grader Emerson Coziahr, sophomore Brooklyn Damgaard and freshman Emma Belt.
Camdyn Damgaard spent the most time in the circle with 73 1/3 innings pitched. She finished the season with 47 strikeouts. Gittins recorded another 55 strikeouts.
“The future is very bright for Lewis Central softball,” Cole said. “We had an eighth grader starting at second base for most of our season. We had an eighth grade pitcher for most than half our season as well. We have some really, really good girls coming up in the eighth grade through junior class that are going to be moving.
“I think they’re all really excited to work hard. They all know they have some really big shoes to fill. I think these girls are ready for that.”