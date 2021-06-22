Titans lose heart breaker in extra inning

Lewis Central softball did all it could on defense in Tuesday's road game at Harlan but couldn't find its offense in a 2-1 loss in extra inning.
Neither team scored through the first seven innings, forcing an eighth inning.
The Titans scored one run to take the lead but surrendered two, ending the game.
Despite the loss, L.C. head coach Hannah Cole said she was impressed with her team's effort.
"We played great," she said. "I told the girls that. Either way that was a fantastic game. It was a super close game. We played awesome on defense. We really made some plays we hadn't made, like Taylor Elam throwing it down to our first baseman Paide Rodewald, tagging the girl out for a pickoff.
"Stacy Merksick had a diving catch in centerfield. Lots of great plays by our second baseman Mahri Manz. The whole defense is just on fire tonight. We back each other up and played great. I have n complains at all."
Senior Hayle Bach, sophomore Avery Heller, senior Taylor Elam and senior Paige Rodewald all recorded hits.
The Titans lone run came on a home run by Bach.
Lewis Central also swept Clarinda in a doubleheader at home on Monday, 11-1 and 9-6.
"The girls played awesome," Cole said. "We really focused on hitting yesterday morning at practice and the girls implemented everything we talked about at the plate. Our communication on defense helped minimize our errors, we had great base running and our entire lineup was hitting the ball well. We're finally getting back into our groove and it's at the exact right time."
Lewis Central started out strong on defense in the top of the first.
Eighth grade pitcher Cami Damgaard started in the circle for L.C. and opened the game with a strikeout. A tag out and groundout ended the inning.
Heller singled in the bottom of the first but was left stranded.
Clarinda took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second off a single, sacrifice bunt, an error, stolen base and a fielder's choice.
The Titans' offense finally clicked in the bottom of the second for eight runs.
Eighth grader Mahri Manz hit a leadoff single. Sophomore Connie Brougham, sophomore Gracie Hays, Heller, Elam, Rodewald and senior Maddie Howard all recorded hits in the bottom of the eighth.
L.C. added one in the third and two in the fifth to win via the run rule.
Damgaard pitched all five innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out five batters and only walking two. She also only walked two batters.
Heller, Manz, Howard, Broughman and Hays all went 2 for 3 from the plate and Bach, Heller and Rodewald all drove in two runs.
Clarinda came out on fire in the second half of the doubleheader, scoring six runs in the first two innings and holding Lewis Central scoreless.
Sophomore Stacy Merksick started the offense in the bottom of the third with a leadoff single. An error with one out, put runners on second and third and Bach hit a sacrifice fly to score a run. Heller drove in a run to cut the lead to four.
Rodewald started the bottom of the fourth advancing to second on a throwing error. Howard scored Rodewald on a one-out RBI single to make the score 6-3.
Bach opened the fifth with a leadoff triple and scored on an error to come within two runs before Clarinda came up with three outs.
L.C. opened the floodgates in the sixth inning.
Clarinda started by waking the first two batters and a defensive obstruction call placed both runners in scoring position.
The Titans scored two runs on an error in the next at bat to tie the game.
Hays scored the go-ahead run for the Titans on an RBI single.
Hays scored on a groundout and Rodewald hit a two-out RBI single to give the Titans a 9-6 lead.
Clarinda placed one runner on base via an error but a groundout put an end to the game.
Damgard pitched 6 2/3 innings of the relife. She allowed two runs, neither of which was earned on six hits while striking out five batters and walking none.
Bach, Heller, Rodewald, Howard, Merksick and Hays all recorded hits in game two. Heller and Brougham led the Titans with two RBIs each.
Lewis Central 000 000 01 -- 1 4 2
Harlan (19-8) 000 000 02 -- 2 6 0
Clarinda 010 00 -- 1 3 3
Lewis Central 081 02 -- 11 14 3
Clarinda (7-16) 420 000 0 -- 6 6 7
Lewis Central (14-12) 002 115 -- 9 6 6