Titans lose heart breaker in extra inning

Lewis Central softball did all it could on defense in Tuesday's road game at Harlan but couldn't find its offense in a 2-1 loss in extra inning.

Neither team scored through the first seven innings, forcing an eighth inning.

The Titans scored one run to take the lead but surrendered two, ending the game.

Despite the loss, L.C. head coach Hannah Cole said she was impressed with her team's effort.

"We played great," she said. "I told the girls that. Either way that was a fantastic game. It was a super close game. We played awesome on defense. We really made some plays we hadn't made, like Taylor Elam throwing it down to our first baseman Paide Rodewald, tagging the girl out for a pickoff.

"Stacy Merksick had a diving catch in centerfield. Lots of great plays by our second baseman Mahri Manz. The whole defense is just on fire tonight. We back each other up and played great. I have n complains at all."

Senior Hayle Bach, sophomore Avery Heller, senior Taylor Elam and senior Paige Rodewald all recorded hits.

The Titans lone run came on a home run by Bach.

Lewis Central also swept Clarinda in a doubleheader at home on Monday, 11-1 and 9-6.