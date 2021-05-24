Titans one game from state

The game was close with both teams having opportunities to score.

“It was pretty even. It was a back-and-forth game,” Drive said. “Both teams had their chances and opportunities. It was a pretty even match, to be honest with you. We would possess and have opportunities and North could come down and possess and have opportunities. It was kind of a back-and-forth game, throwing blows and punches back and forth. Luckily enough we landed the haymaker in double overtime to seal the win.”

Lewis Central will face Sioux City West in the substate championship on Wednesday.

It will be the first meeting between the schools in Driver’s tenure as coach.

“We don’t know much about West. We haven’t played them ever since I’ve been in charge,” he said. “The coaching staff will get together. We’ll try to get some game film on them. We’ll take some time to look it over. But, really what it’s going to boil down to is our team playing our game. Coming and showing up and leaving it out on the line like we did tonight and I like our chances to advance.