Titans one game from state

Lewis Central and Sioux City North boys soccer needed almost two full overtime periods in Monday’s substate semifinal in Sioux City but the Titans inched one game closer to state with a goal in the second overtime to win 1-0.
The Titans are now one game away from going back to the state tournament.
“It feels good. Giving us a chance to truly make state again,” head coach James Driver said. “This time in a larger class, 3A. Guys are excited. We’re stoked. We’re ready to go on Wednesday.”
The deciding goal came with just over one minute left in the game. Colton Costell saw his shot from about 18 yards away and slammed the ball into the side of the net just past the goalkeeper’s fingers.
Seeing the ball go into the goal was a rush of emotions for Lewis Central.
“Relief, excitement, joy,” Driver said. “I think a little bit of it all in one. PKs are tough. I like our chances. Our guys practice that. They have confidence in their shots. Our coaching staff has confidence in their shots and we also have confidence in (goalkeeper Kyle) Gappa. It’s just glad to get it done in the field of play.”
Drive mentioned he was especially impressed with Gappa during the game who came up with some big saves to keep the Titans in the game.
The game was close with both teams having opportunities to score.
“It was pretty even. It was a back-and-forth game,” Drive said. “Both teams had their chances and opportunities. It was a pretty even match, to be honest with you. We would possess and have opportunities and North could come down and possess and have opportunities. It was kind of a back-and-forth game, throwing blows and punches back and forth. Luckily enough we landed the haymaker in double overtime to seal the win.”
Lewis Central will face Sioux City West in the substate championship on Wednesday.
It will be the first meeting between the schools in Driver’s tenure as coach.
“We don’t know much about West. We haven’t played them ever since I’ve been in charge,” he said. “The coaching staff will get together. We’ll try to get some game film on them. We’ll take some time to look it over. But, really what it’s going to boil down to is our team playing our game. Coming and showing up and leaving it out on the line like we did tonight and I like our chances to advance.
“I just think it was a great overall, gritty team effort. I say it a lot, but that’s truly what it is, is team. We left it all on the field tonight. I’m proud of these guys. They played extremely hard and played their tails off and we couldn’t be more excited to give ourselves an opportunity to go to state.”