Titans only see improvement in future

“Jonah was an everyday varsity player last year,” Waters said. “He hit close to .500. He ended up being second-team All-State (last year).”

Malskeit recorded 30 hits, including three doubles and a triple, drove in 16 runs and had a .291 batting average. Malskeit was also one of the primary pitchers for the Titans. He pitched 25 2/3 innings, finishing with a 1.36 ERA and 46 strikeouts while only walking four batters.

“Last year, in a COVID-shorten season, he split time between varsity and JV,” Waters said. “I did that on purpose. That purpose was to give him as much baseball experience as I possibly could. I knew that we were going to rely on him this season.

“The dividends paid off. Cael had an outstanding season. He’s an outstanding shortstop, he had outstanding pitching statistics. ... You’d be hard pressed to find a pitcher that’s more efficient than him. He’s right around the zone. He changes speed with the best of them.”

Meyer tallied 28 hits, including two triples and two home runs, drove in 21 runs and finished with a .364 batting average.