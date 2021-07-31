Titans only see improvement in future

Lewis Central baseball may have fallen short of its goal of reaching the state tournament, but that didn’t diminish the pride head coach Jim Waters had for the Titans’ season.
Lewis Central enjoyed plenty of on-field success, including starting the season on an 11-game win streak, winning the Hawkeye-10 Conference, defeating all three city schools and reaching the substate semifinals.
“Obviously, our No. 1 goal every year is to make it to the state tournament and do the things that it takes throughout out the year and peak at the right time,” Waters said. “We didn’t do that. We gave it a pretty valiant effort. However, it just wasn’t in the cards in 2021. But, Lewis Central baseball had a pretty good year.”
Some key victories include defeating Class 1A state champion St. Albert, Class 4A No. 8 Urbandale and Class 4A No. 5 Sioux City East.
“Those are kind of the big highlights of our year,” Waters said. “Just stepping up and the 4 and 3A level and getting some nice wins for the program.”
This year was the final season for three seniors — Cael Malskeit, Jonah Pomrenke and Luke Meyer.
All three were key contributors to the team.
Pomrenke finished the season with 32 hits, including a triple and a home run, drove in 21 RBIs and finished with a .344 batting average.
“Jonah was an everyday varsity player last year,” Waters said. “He hit close to .500. He ended up being second-team All-State (last year).”
Malskeit recorded 30 hits, including three doubles and a triple, drove in 16 runs and had a .291 batting average. Malskeit was also one of the primary pitchers for the Titans. He pitched 25 2/3 innings, finishing with a 1.36 ERA and 46 strikeouts while only walking four batters.
“Last year, in a COVID-shorten season, he split time between varsity and JV,” Waters said. “I did that on purpose. That purpose was to give him as much baseball experience as I possibly could. I knew that we were going to rely on him this season.
“The dividends paid off. Cael had an outstanding season. He’s an outstanding shortstop, he had outstanding pitching statistics. ... You’d be hard pressed to find a pitcher that’s more efficient than him. He’s right around the zone. He changes speed with the best of them.”
Meyer tallied 28 hits, including two triples and two home runs, drove in 21 runs and finished with a .364 batting average.
“Luke Meyer was coming off of an injury-riddled sophomore year where he didn’t even play baseball,” Waters said. “I’d seen the potential in him last year from a hitting perspective. ... I would have never guessed he would have hit .364. He did, and that was an outstanding season for him. He has to be pretty happy with himself.”
Despite losing three seniors, the future is bright for Lewis Central, who returns three juniors who started every game and multiple other players with varsity experience.
Some key returning players include junior Aron Harrington who led Lewis Central in both total hits and batting average, junior JC Dermody who batted .330 and led L.C. in pitching and junior Britton Bond who pitched the third-most innings and finished with the second-most RBIs.
Four of the primary pitchers for Lewis Central were all juniors.
“I can’t remember what we hit last year, but I don’t think it was over .300 as a team,” Waters said. “This year, we ended up hitting .317 as a team with an on-base percentage of .475. I’m kind of an old-school coach, in the fact that I know we could compete at the plate with who we had, and we really strive on on-base percentage.
“We’re always telling the kids that we put on-base percentage higher than the batting average. If you’re not on base, you can’t score runs. If you don’t score runs, you can’t win ball games. That’s the approach we take. We return six of the top nine hitters from this year’s squad. I think these guys are only going to get better, these six that are coming back.”
Other key players include sophomores Casey Clair and Ty Thomson and junior Devin Nailor.
Lewis Central also hopes some less experienced players will impact the team next season, such as freshman Luke Woltmann, eighth grader Brady Hetzel, sophomore Payton Fort, sophomore Logan Manz and sophomore Chase Wallace.
“Offensively, I’d be very disappointed if we’re not more productive than we were this year,” Waters said.
The Titans are also hoping for a competitive pitching battle within the team. Eight players that pitched last year will return for the 2022 season.
“We’ve already talked to these kids, ‘who is going to step up and be the ace?’” Waters said. “If they all make that stride to pick up their game even more. We also have underclassmen that can throw too.”
Lewis Central’s finished with a 25-9 record, and Waters only sees that improving in years to come.
“We want to establish ourselves in southwest Iowa as the team to beat,” he said. “I think we’re making those strides.”