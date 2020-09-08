Titans prevail over C.B. in all-Bluffs dual

Lewis Central prevailed Tuesday in an intra-city swimming dual against Council Bluffs at Kirn Middle School.

The Titans earned a 101-67 triumph over C.B., earning wins in nine of 11 events.

L.C. sophomore Kylee Brown was victorious in the 200 freestyle (2:20.12), 400 freestyle (4:56.45) and teamed with senior Anna Schewe, freshman Izzy McDermott and freshman Sydnie Collins to win the 400 freestyle relay (5:00.20).

Senior Waren Gaeve (200 individual medley and 100 freestyle), freshman Mia Hansen (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) and Collins (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke) also won multiple events.

“The whole lineup was different tonight from last week to this week,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “Two-thirds of our team are freshmen and sophomores, and pretty much everyone swam a different event. We tried to mix is around a bit.

“Our freshman and sophomore classes are pretty good, and I wanted to give them an opportunity to swim different things to see down the road how they can help us more.”