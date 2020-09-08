 Skip to main content
Titans prevail over C.B. in all-Bluffs dual
Prep Swimming

Titans prevail over C.B. in all-Bluffs dual

20191108_spo_lcswimming

From left, Lewis Central’s Sydney Clair, Kylie Collins, Elaine Morgan, Aubrey Bach, Kylee Brown, Isabella Milone and Waren Graeve. 

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Lewis Central prevailed Tuesday in an intra-city swimming dual against Council Bluffs at Kirn Middle School.

The Titans earned a 101-67 triumph over C.B., earning wins in nine of 11 events.

L.C. sophomore Kylee Brown was victorious in the 200 freestyle (2:20.12), 400 freestyle (4:56.45) and teamed with senior Anna Schewe, freshman Izzy McDermott and freshman Sydnie Collins to win the 400 freestyle relay (5:00.20).

Senior Waren Gaeve (200 individual medley and 100 freestyle), freshman Mia Hansen (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) and Collins (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke) also won multiple events.

“The whole lineup was different tonight from last week to this week,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “Two-thirds of our team are freshmen and sophomores, and pretty much everyone swam a different event. We tried to mix is around a bit.

“Our freshman and sophomore classes are pretty good, and I wanted to give them an opportunity to swim different things to see down the road how they can help us more.”

Council Bluffs won two relays on the night. Lillian Lefeber, Jocelyn Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky and Claire Crilly won the 200 medley relay (2:22.25), and Crilly, J. Miller, Aurora Miller and Vrchoticky won the 200 freestyle relay (2:06.71).

“Both of those relay results – and I know it’s early in the year – but we would be qualifying for state at this point,” C.B. coach Logan Maxwell said. “If the state cutoff was today, we would be in the bracket of teams that would be making it. That was a huge takeaway for us.”

Lewis Central 101, Abraham Lincoln 67

Event winners

200-meter medley relay: Council Bluffs (Lillian Lefeber, Jocelyn Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky, Claire Crilly) 2:22.25.

200 freestyle: Kylee Brown, LC, 2:20.12.

200 IM: Waren Graeve, LC, 2:42.15.

50 freestyle: Sydnie Collins, LC, 30.69.

100 butterfly: Mia Hansen, LC, 1:19.56.

100 freestyle: Graeve, LC, 1:04.44.

400 freestyle: Brown, LC, 4:56.45.

200 freestyle relay: Council Bluffs (Crilly, J. Miller, Aurora Miller, Vrchoticky) 2:06.71.

100 backstroke: Hansen, LC, 1:21.11.

100 breaststroke: Collins, LC, 1:22.49.

400 freestyle relay: Lewis Central (Anna Schewe, Izzy McDermott, Collins, Brown) 5:00.20.

