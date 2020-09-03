 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titans prevail over Carroll in season-opening dual
0 comments
Swimming

Titans prevail over Carroll in season-opening dual

Only $5 for 5 months
20191023_spo_swimming_3

Lewis Central’s Waren Graeve, bottom, and Taylor French, top, compete in the 200-yard freestyle event during the Council Bluffs girls city swim meet on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Lewis Central earned a thrilling dual victory Thursday in its season opener against Carroll.

Trailing 81-79 entering the final event of the evening – the 400 freestyle relay – the Titans earned a first- and second-place finish to secure an 87-83 triumph.

L.C.’s relay team featuring Hannah Steinmetz, Elaine Morgan, Sydnie Collins and Kylee Brown finished first with a time of four minutes, 1.92 seconds. The team of Mia Hansen, Abby Hoss, Jennifer Kidder and Katie Ramos was second (4:18.10).

“(Carroll) won most of the battles, but we won the war,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “They won most of the events, but we were scoring underneath of them enough to stay with them.”

In addition to the 400 freestyle relay, the Titans also had winners in the 200 freestyle (Steinmetz, 2:13.86), 500 freestyle (Hoss, 5:58.27) and the 100 backstroke (Collins, 1:03.84).

“The girls that are back from last year are not at their best times where they were at the end of the season, but they’re real close,” Schomburg said. “I like that. We had some good freshmen performances as well that showed up big for us tonight. It’s a good freshman and sophomore class, and they came in and helped a lot.”

L.C. will be back in action Tuesday for a dual against Council Bluffs at Kirn Middle School.

Lewis Central 87, Carroll 83

Lewis Central results

200 medley relay: 2, Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown, Elaine Morgan, Waren Graeve 2:00.07

200 freestyle: 1, Hannah Steinmetz 2:13.86; 2, Abby Hoss 2:16.48

200 individual medley: 2, Collins 2:22.15

50 freestyle: 2, Graeve 25.81.

100 butterfly: 2, Brown 1:06.77.

100 freestyle: 2, Graeve 57.05.

500 freestyle: 1, Hoss 5:58.27; 2, Steinmetz 6:03.72.

200 freestyle relay: 2, Steinmetz, Hoss, Mia Hansen, Graeve 1:53.77.

100 backstroke: 1, Collins 1:03.84.

100 breaststroke: 2, Brown 1:11.67.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Steinmetz, Morgan, Collins, Brown 4:01.92. 2, Hansen, Hoss, Jennifer Kidder, Katie Ramos 4:18.10.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert