Titans prevail over Carroll in season-opening dual

Lewis Central earned a thrilling dual victory Thursday in its season opener against Carroll.

Trailing 81-79 entering the final event of the evening – the 400 freestyle relay – the Titans earned a first- and second-place finish to secure an 87-83 triumph.

L.C.’s relay team featuring Hannah Steinmetz, Elaine Morgan, Sydnie Collins and Kylee Brown finished first with a time of four minutes, 1.92 seconds. The team of Mia Hansen, Abby Hoss, Jennifer Kidder and Katie Ramos was second (4:18.10).

“(Carroll) won most of the battles, but we won the war,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “They won most of the events, but we were scoring underneath of them enough to stay with them.”

In addition to the 400 freestyle relay, the Titans also had winners in the 200 freestyle (Steinmetz, 2:13.86), 500 freestyle (Hoss, 5:58.27) and the 100 backstroke (Collins, 1:03.84).

“The girls that are back from last year are not at their best times where they were at the end of the season, but they’re real close,” Schomburg said. “I like that. We had some good freshmen performances as well that showed up big for us tonight. It’s a good freshman and sophomore class, and they came in and helped a lot.”