Titans pull away from Lynx late

Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln battled back and forth on the baseball diamond Friday night at Jon Lieber field for four innings, but a big fifth-inning gave L.C. a 16-4 win.

Lewis Central only held a three-run lead after four innings before scoring nine in the fifth to pull away and stay undefeated on the season.

The Titans opened the game with a single run in the top of the first and the Lynx answered with a run of their own.

The same process repeated itself in the second.

L.C. scored two runs to gain some separation and took a five-run lead in the top of the fourth.

Abraham Lincoln closed the gap to three in the bottom of the fourth before the big fifth inning ended the game.

The Titans went 10 of 23 from the plate as a team with five singles, two doubles and three home runs.

Lewis Central finished with 12 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Junior JC Dermody went 2 of 3 from the plate with one double and an RBI. He also scored two runs.

Senior Luke Meyer also went 2 of 3 with four RBIs and two home runs.