Titans qualify two swimmers for state; CB team records multiple personal bests

JOHNSTON — The Lewis Central swim team qualified two individual swimmers for the state swim meet in Marion next weekend.
Sophomore Patrick Chase was the final man to qualify in the 100-yard freestyle event ranked at 32nd. In addition, junior David Gann qualified for state as he ranked 31st overall in the 500-yard freestyle. Lewis Central also finished fifth overall in team scoring.
Council Bluffs (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Tri- Center, Treynor) had no qualifiers but did see their 200-freestyle relay team medaled at 6th, which was one of the many events where the team saw personal best times, despite having limited practices throughout the week. Members of that relay team were Kaden Milliken, Reiley McMurphy, Gavin Rothmeyer, and Tayden Blair.
Lewis Central’s Chase and Gann will move on to compete at the state meet in Marion next Saturday Feb. 13 at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center at noon.
Below is the final team results and local team results.
Team Results
1. Waukee 462
2. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moi 420
3. Johnston 325
4. Marshalltown 248.5
5. Lewis Central 183
6. Des Moines, East 105
7. Council Bluffs, AL TJ 83
8. Atlantic 76.5
200 Yard Medley Relay
5th Lewis Central 1:48.40
1) David Gann JR 2) Dallas Davis JR
3) Dylon Cox SR 4) Gabriel Patton JR
7th CB Abe Lin TJ 2:00.16
1) Reilly McMurphy SO 2) Gavin Rothmeyer FR
3) Bradlee Zitek SO 4) Kaiden Millken SO
200 Yard Freestyle
10th David Gann JR Lewis Central 1:53.18
11th Jack Robbins JR Lewis Central 1:53.66
13th Tayden Blair JR CB Abe Lin TJ 1:54.45
200 Yard Individual Medley
15th Harrison Sprecher JR Lewis Central 2:26.49
50 Yard Freestyle
7th Patrick Chase SO Lewis Central 22.84
14th Gavin Rothmeyer FR CB Abe Lin TJ 24.62
15th Kaiden Millken SO CB Abe Lin TJ 24.87
18th Luke Wilcox SO Lewis Central 26.53
19th Ethan Edwards JR Lewis Central
22nd Bradlee Zitek SO CB Abe Lin TJ 27.95
100 Yard Butterfly
7th Dylon Cox SR Lewis Central 56.12
9th Gabriel Patton JR Lewis Central 59.34
15th Bradlee Zitek SO CB Abe Lin TJ 1:05.76
100 Yard Freestyle
7th Patrick Chase SO Lewis Central 49.56
11th Dallas Davis JR Lewis Central 51.58
16th Kaiden Millken SO CB Abe Lin TJ 55.75
17th Luke Wilcox SO Lewis Central 57.53
18th Ethan Schneckloth SO CB Abe Lin TJ 59.04
19th Reilly McMurphy SO CB Abe Lin TJ 59.27
500 Yard Freestyle
6th David Gann JR Lewis Central 5:00.84
10th Jack Robbins JR Lewis Central 5:08.85
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
5th Lewis Central 1:33.46
1) Dallas Davis JR 2) Gabriel Patton JR
3) Dylon Cox SR 4) Patrick Chase SO
6th CB Abe Lin TJ 1:38.27
1) Kaiden Millken SO 2) Gavin Rothmeyer FR
3) Reilly McMurphy SO 4) Tayden Blair JR
100 Yard Backstroke
7th Dallas Davis JR Lewis Central 57.68
12th Gavin Rothmeyer FR CB Abe Lin TJ 1:01.10
15th Reilly McMurphy SO CB Abe Lin TJ 1:04.75
16th Harrison Sprecher JR Lewis Central 1:05.59
100 Yard Breaststroke
8th Tayden Blair JR CB Abe Lin TJ 1:05.95
14th Ethan Schneckloth SO CB Abe Lin TJ 1:23.81
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
5th Lewis Central 3:27.43
1) David Gann JR 2) Gabriel Patton JR
3) Dylon Cox SR 4) Patrick Chase SO