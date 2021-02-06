Titans qualify two swimmers for state; CB team records multiple personal bests

JOHNSTON — The Lewis Central swim team qualified two individual swimmers for the state swim meet in Marion next weekend.

Sophomore Patrick Chase was the final man to qualify in the 100-yard freestyle event ranked at 32nd. In addition, junior David Gann qualified for state as he ranked 31st overall in the 500-yard freestyle. Lewis Central also finished fifth overall in team scoring.

Council Bluffs (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Tri- Center, Treynor) had no qualifiers but did see their 200-freestyle relay team medaled at 6th, which was one of the many events where the team saw personal best times, despite having limited practices throughout the week. Members of that relay team were Kaden Milliken, Reiley McMurphy, Gavin Rothmeyer, and Tayden Blair.

Lewis Central’s Chase and Gann will move on to compete at the state meet in Marion next Saturday Feb. 13 at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center at noon.

Below is the final team results and local team results.

