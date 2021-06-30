Titans rally back to beat Monarchs

Lewis Central softball rallied back to win Wednesday night’s Hawkeye 10 game against Denison-Schleswig 4-3 at Lewis Central high school.
It wasn’t until the top of the third where the Monarchs took their first lead as the visitors brought two runs home and then brought in another in the fourth to go up 3-0
Taylor Elam hit a two-RBI double that tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom half of the fifth, suddenly the momentum swung back in the Titan’s favor.
“We finally got it going and were able to help out our defense,” Elam said. “Offensively we were just thinking too much. Once we trusted ourselves and our teammates, everything came together, and things really got clicking which helped us come out on top.”
With a chance to take their first lead, Lewis Central’s Maddie Howard came out in the bottom of the sixth and led off with a hit to put the game-winning run on first. Two batters later, Stacy Mersick hit an RBI single to bring Howard for the go-ahead run.
Following that sequence of events, despite the Monarchs getting two girls on base, the Titans bowed up and forced Denison-Schleswig to strand them both by getting the final two out via tag out.
“I think the girls at first were trying to do too much,” Titans coach Hannah Cole said. “They were trying to get those really big hits so we just went back to the basics of swing at good pitches and hitting the ball hard and that’s exactly what they did.
“The defense was awesome tonight. All nine players did their job well, especially our pitcher (eighth grader)Emerson Coziahr who pitched just her second varsity game tonight. We have a couple of other pitchers who are currently injured and she really stepped up here.”
Coziahr earned the win on the mound for the Titans in this game.
This win is a bit more meaningful than other regular-season games as the Titans will face the Monarchs for the third time in the first round of the regional softball tournament. Knocking off the Monarchs after losing their first game against them
“It feels good getting them back this time,” Howard said. “Now heading into our postseason game 1-1 against each other, and with Denison being a big rival of ours it’s going to be a good game.
“After getting this win, we can go in with more confidence, know we can swing the bats, and knowing how good our defense has been as well as the pitching we feel good about our chances.”
Lewis Central’s next game will be Thursday when they host a doubleheader against Shenandoah. Game one will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig (18-12) 002 100 0 — 3
Lewis Central (15-14) 000 121 X — 4