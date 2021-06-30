Titans rally back to beat Monarchs

Lewis Central softball rallied back to win Wednesday night’s Hawkeye 10 game against Denison-Schleswig 4-3 at Lewis Central high school.

It wasn’t until the top of the third where the Monarchs took their first lead as the visitors brought two runs home and then brought in another in the fourth to go up 3-0

Taylor Elam hit a two-RBI double that tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom half of the fifth, suddenly the momentum swung back in the Titan’s favor.

“We finally got it going and were able to help out our defense,” Elam said. “Offensively we were just thinking too much. Once we trusted ourselves and our teammates, everything came together, and things really got clicking which helped us come out on top.”

With a chance to take their first lead, Lewis Central’s Maddie Howard came out in the bottom of the sixth and led off with a hit to put the game-winning run on first. Two batters later, Stacy Mersick hit an RBI single to bring Howard for the go-ahead run.

Following that sequence of events, despite the Monarchs getting two girls on base, the Titans bowed up and forced Denison-Schleswig to strand them both by getting the final two out via tag out.