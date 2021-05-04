Titans remain positive after win streak snapped

Lewis Central girls tennis was riding a wave of momentum after winning the city tournament but suffered its first loss since winning the tournament in a dual against Red Oak on Monday.

The Titans fell 6-3.

Despite the loss head coach Aaron Rodenburg is remaining positive. Red Oak came into the

“We played up to our potential. There’s quite a few matches there that could have went the other way with winning a duce here or ad-in here instead of losing ad-out. It was kind of sad to watch those matches go south on us, but Red Oak is a good team. I don’t want to take anything away from Red Oak. They have a good team this year. I think they’re ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.

“I’m pretty satisfied with the way our girls played. I think we could have done a little bit better on doubles but the girls can have an off day. That’s all.”

Senior Katelyn Rodenburg went 2-0 on the day winning her No. 2 singles match 8-4 and her No. 2 doubles match with senior Emily Burns 8-6.

Sophomore Oasis Opheim was the other singles win. She won 8-4 at No. 4 singles and is unbeaten this season at No. 4.