Titans remain positive after win streak snapped
Titans remain positive after win streak snapped

Lewis Central senior Katelyn Rodenburg winds back to strike the ball during the girls city tennis meet on April 28, 2021.

Lewis Central girls tennis was riding a wave of momentum after winning the city tournament but suffered its first loss since winning the tournament in a dual against Red Oak on Monday.

The Titans fell 6-3.

Despite the loss head coach Aaron Rodenburg is remaining positive. Red Oak came into the

“We played up to our potential. There’s quite a few matches there that could have went the other way with winning a duce here or ad-in here instead of losing ad-out. It was kind of sad to watch those matches go south on us, but Red Oak is a good team. I don’t want to take anything away from Red Oak. They have a good team this year. I think they’re ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.

“I’m pretty satisfied with the way our girls played. I think we could have done a little bit better on doubles but the girls can have an off day. That’s all.”

Senior Katelyn Rodenburg went 2-0 on the day winning her No. 2 singles match 8-4 and her No. 2 doubles match with senior Emily Burns 8-6.

Sophomore Oasis Opheim was the other singles win. She won 8-4 at No. 4 singles and is unbeaten this season at No. 4.

Aaron added he was especially impressed with his daughter, Katelyn, who is riding an 11-match unbeaten streak.

“She’s been on fire recently,” he said. “She’s not lost a singles match for a while and she hasn’t lost a doubles match for a while. She helped bring the team up to three wins. She’s doing a great job of execution and holding her emotions in check.”

Lewis Central is in action next at 4:30 on Thursday in a home dual against Shenandoah.

“I told them to keep their heads up and we would hit the court tomorrow with some more drills and try to prepare them from Shenandoah,” Aaron Rodenburg said. “... That’s what we’re going to work on to keep their confidence up.”

