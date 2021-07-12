Titans roll Jackets

Lewis Central baseball wasted no time getting its offense going in Monday's game against crosstown-rival Thomas Jefferson, leading to a 19-1 victory for the Titans.

L.C. scored five in the first, seven in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth. T.J.'s long run came in the fourth.

Lewis Central's Jack Doolittle went 1 for 2 from the plate, Trenton Johnette went 1 for 1, Gavin Harrington drove in a run, Britton Bond went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, Luke Woltman went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, Chase Wallace went 1 for 2, JC Dermody drove in a run, Aron Harrington went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and Devin Nailor drove in a run.

Thomas Jefferson's Hunter Ryba went 1 for 2 with an RBI for the lone hit for Thomas Jefferson.

Lewis Central (23-8) 576 1 -- 19 11 0

Thomas Jefferson (0-31) 000 1 -- 1 1 3