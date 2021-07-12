 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titans roll Jackets
0 comments
alert

Titans roll Jackets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lewis Central baseball wasted no time getting its offense going in Monday's game against crosstown-rival Thomas Jefferson, leading to a 19-1 victory for the Titans. 

L.C. scored five in the first, seven in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth. T.J.'s long run came in the fourth. 

Lewis Central's Jack Doolittle went 1 for 2 from the plate, Trenton Johnette went 1 for 1, Gavin Harrington drove in a run, Britton Bond went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, Luke Woltman went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, Chase Wallace went 1 for 2, JC Dermody drove in a run, Aron Harrington went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and Devin Nailor drove in a run. 

Thomas Jefferson's Hunter Ryba went 1 for 2 with an RBI for the lone hit for Thomas Jefferson. 

Lewis Central (23-8) 576 1 -- 19 11 0

Thomas Jefferson (0-31) 000 1 -- 1 1 3

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Euro 2020 takeaways

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Eagles top Trojans
Sports News

Eagles top Trojans

Class 2A No. 9 Underwood softball defeated Tri-Center for the fourth time this season on Friday in Underwood, this time in the regional semifi…

Dermody, Titans stifle Rams
Sports News

Dermody, Titans stifle Rams

  • Updated

Lewis Central junior pitcher JC Dermody led the Titans to a 10-5 victory over Glenwood on the road on Tuesday after holding the Rams to just o…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert