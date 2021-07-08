 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titans season ends in Denison
0 comments

Titans season ends in Denison

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lewis Central softball saw its season come to an end on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the regional tournament losing at Denison-Schleswig 14-0.

The Monarchs scored three in the first, four in the second and seven in the fourth to win via the run rule. A walk off three-run homer ended the game.

Lewis Central senior Taylor Elam hit a two-out single in the top of the first but was left stranded on base.

Denison-Schleswig scored its three first-inning runs off of a single, error and home run.

Senior Maddie Howard hit a leadoff single in the top of the second and Stacy Merksick reached first on a fielder’s choice but a strikeout ended the inning.

Four errors, a wild pitch and a single all led to four runs being scored in the bottom of the second, giving Denison-Schleswig a 7-0 lead.

The Titans walked one batter and gave up one single but escaped the third after picking off a runner, forcing a fly out and forcing a ground out.

L.C. committed three more errors, gave up two singles, walked a batter and allowed a home run ending the game.

This was the final game for four Lewis Central seniors — Haley Bach, Elam, Paige Rodewald and Howard.

Lewis Central (18-6) 000 0 — 0 2 8

Denison-Schleswig (20-14) 340 7 — 14 7 0

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soccer

All-City Boys soccer team

In a year where three of the teams made it to at least the substate semifinal, this year’s all-city boys soccer team is once again loaded with…

Dermody, Titans stifle Rams
Sports News

Dermody, Titans stifle Rams

  • Updated

Lewis Central junior pitcher JC Dermody led the Titans to a 10-5 victory over Glenwood on the road on Tuesday after holding the Rams to just o…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert