Titans season ends in Denison

Lewis Central softball saw its season come to an end on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the regional tournament losing at Denison-Schleswig 14-0.

The Monarchs scored three in the first, four in the second and seven in the fourth to win via the run rule. A walk off three-run homer ended the game.

Lewis Central senior Taylor Elam hit a two-out single in the top of the first but was left stranded on base.

Denison-Schleswig scored its three first-inning runs off of a single, error and home run.

Senior Maddie Howard hit a leadoff single in the top of the second and Stacy Merksick reached first on a fielder’s choice but a strikeout ended the inning.

Four errors, a wild pitch and a single all led to four runs being scored in the bottom of the second, giving Denison-Schleswig a 7-0 lead.

The Titans walked one batter and gave up one single but escaped the third after picking off a runner, forcing a fly out and forcing a ground out.

L.C. committed three more errors, gave up two singles, walked a batter and allowed a home run ending the game.

This was the final game for four Lewis Central seniors — Haley Bach, Elam, Paige Rodewald and Howard.