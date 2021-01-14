Titans splash past Bellevue West in sweeping fashion

The Lewis Central boys swim team saw some of their guys race in some new events than their norms, but that didn’t stop LC from beating Bellevue West in a Thursday afternoon dual, 94-58.

From individual races to the relays, the Titans swept first place in every event to defeat the Thunderbirds from Nebraska.

After sweeping the podium for first in every event, needless to say it was a fun day for the Titans, but after coach Bruce Schomburg rearranged some things which involved some swimmers to race in new events, Schomburg says this meet was a success in multiple ways.

“There were a lot of close races, but we always came out on top in each one,” Schomburg said. “So I feel like I did well to put guts into the right event, and our guys did a great job. Anytime when you win you’re happy.”

Some swimmers were participating in some events for the first time which perhaps created some uncertainty for some swimmers, those feelings left quickly though as each occasion turned into placings for LC.