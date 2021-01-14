Titans splash past Bellevue West in sweeping fashion

The Lewis Central boys swim team saw some of their guys race in some new events than their norms, but that didn’t stop LC from beating Bellevue West in a Thursday afternoon dual, 94-58.
From individual races to the relays, the Titans swept first place in every event to defeat the Thunderbirds from Nebraska.
After sweeping the podium for first in every event, needless to say it was a fun day for the Titans, but after coach Bruce Schomburg rearranged some things which involved some swimmers to race in new events, Schomburg says this meet was a success in multiple ways.
“There were a lot of close races, but we always came out on top in each one,” Schomburg said. “So I feel like I did well to put guts into the right event, and our guys did a great job. Anytime when you win you’re happy.”
Some swimmers were participating in some events for the first time which perhaps created some uncertainty for some swimmers, those feelings left quickly though as each occasion turned into placings for LC.
“At first some guys were coming to me asking why they were swimming in a certain event after not doing it all year,” Schomburg said. “I just told them that’s where we needed them at because we need everyone to place to win this meet, and they did what I asked and they swam well.”
The Titans will swim at Ralston for their next meet on Saturday Jan. 16 at approximately 2 p.m.
LC Event Winners and times
200 yard medley relay
Dallas Davis, David Gann, Gabe Patton, Patrick Chase- 1:50.63
200 yard freestyle
Dylon Cox
200 yard individual medley
Gabe Patton- 2:14.47
50 yard freestyle
Patrick Chase- 23.32
100 yard butterfly
Patrick Chase- 1:00.91
500 yard freestyle
Dallas Davis- 5:40.64
200 yard freestyle relay
Dylon Cox, Gabe Patton, Dallas Davis, Patrick Chase-1:36.44
100 yard backstroke
Jack Robbins- 1:04.19
100 yard breaststroke
David Gann- 1:14.69
400 yard freestyle relay
Jack Robbins, Harrison Sprecher, Dylon Cox, David Gann- 3:41.73