Titans suffer two heartbreakers in one night

Heller hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on a wild pitch, Elam reached first on a base on balls and the bases were loaded after Rodewald was walked. Howard blasted an RBI single and Manz hit a sac fly.

Kuemper came alive in the bottom of the seventh scoring three runs and won the game in the bottom of the eighth on a throwing error.

"I think we are starting to figure out our defense," Cole said. "We had a couple of games there where we had lots and lots of errors. We still had a few errors here and there, but starting to look past them and being able to bounce back a little bit faster with those errors instead of having it snow ball.

"At the plate, we're seeing the ball a lot better, but when we have runners on base or in scoring position we're still struggling to capitalize to get hose runners in. That's definitely something we're going to work on the rest of this week."

After the game, Cole talked to the team about coming together as one unit and being supportive of each other when teammates make mistakes.