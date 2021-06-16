Titans suffer two heartbreakers in one night

Lewis Central softball suffered a pair of heartbreakers during Tuesday's road doubleheader at Carroll Kuemper.
The Titans lost the first game 8-7 on a walk-off sacrifice fly and fell in the second game, 7-6, on a walk-off throwing error in extra innings.
Despite the tough losses, head coach Hannah Cole said there were some positives.
"I was some good things at the plate," she said. "We got a chance to mix a lot of things around on defense today. There were definitely some positives.
Lewis Central took an early lead in game one scoring in the top of the first. Senior Hayley Bach hit a leadoff triple and sophomore Avery Heller singled her in.
L.C. held Kempner scoreless in the first.
Junior Kaydence Sweet hit a lead-off double in the second and sophomore Gracie Hays hit a two-out single but both runners were left stranded on base.
The Knights added three in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead. The runs came off a base on balls, sacrifice bunt, hit batter, stolen base, an error and a one-out RBI single.
The Titans responded with three in the in top of the third.
Sophomore Avery Heller showed patience at the plate and advanced on a base on balls and junior Taylor Elam showed off her power, hitting a two-run homer.
Senior Maddie Howard followed the home run up with a single, senior Paige Rodewald reached first on an error, eighth grader Mahri Manz successfully laid down a bunt to load the bases and Howard scored on a passed ball to give L.C. the lead.
Kuemper responded to Lewis Central's offense with a three-run inning of its own in the bottom of the third to take a 6-4 lead.
The offense came from two walks, a hit batter, a passed ball and a two-out, two-RBI single.
L.C. closed the deficit to one run in the top of the fourth.
Heller reached first on an error, Rodewald hit a two-out single to put runners on corners and Heller scored on an error.
Lewis Central held Kuemper scoreless in the bottom of the fourth and added two in the fifth to take a 7-6 lead.
Manz lead off with a single and stole second, Hays advanced on a base on balls and Bach hit a one-out two-RBI double to take the lead.
Neither team scored again until the bottom of the seventh.
The Knights reached first on an error, hit an RBI double to tie the game and won on a sacrifice fly.
Bach ended the game 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Heller went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Elam with 1 for 4 with two RBIs and Manz went 2 for 4.
Neither team found its offense early in game two.
Bach hit a lead-off single in the top of the first but was left stranded.
The Titans' offense clicked in the second inning, scoring three runs.
Manz hit a leadoff single but was later caught stealing third, sophomore Stacy Merksick hit a one-out single and advanced to second on the throw, Bach hit a two-out, two-RBI double and Heller singled in Bach to make the score 3-0.
Kuemper cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the third on a hit batter, passed ball and a two-out RBI single.
The Knights closed the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth. They hit a lead-off single, stole a base, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a one-out RBI single.
The Titans made it back on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth. Bach and Heller put runners on first and second after two walks and advanced to second and third after a wild pitch. Elam loaded the bases with a fielder's choice and the Titans scored after Rodewald was hit by a pitch.
Kuemper closed the gap to 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth. The Knights hit a leadoff single, advanced to second on an error, put runners on corners with a single and scored on a sacrifice fly.
Lewis Central scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-3 lead.
Heller hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on a wild pitch, Elam reached first on a base on balls and the bases were loaded after Rodewald was walked. Howard blasted an RBI single and Manz hit a sac fly.
Kuemper came alive in the bottom of the seventh scoring three runs and won the game in the bottom of the eighth on a throwing error.
"I think we are starting to figure out our defense," Cole said. "We had a couple of games there where we had lots and lots of errors. We still had a few errors here and there, but starting to look past them and being able to bounce back a little bit faster with those errors instead of having it snow ball.
"At the plate, we're seeing the ball a lot better, but when we have runners on base or in scoring position we're still struggling to capitalize to get hose runners in. That's definitely something we're going to work on the rest of this week."
After the game, Cole talked to the team about coming together as one unit and being supportive of each other when teammates make mistakes.
"We have discussions about what it means to be together as a team and what it means to pick our teammates up when we have errors. The little things make games like that. It's not like it's huge difference in scoring or anything like that. It really comes down to who wants it more and being able to caplitze."