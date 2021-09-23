Titans sweep Shenandoah

Lewis Central volleyball swept Shenandoah on Thursday night at home in a childhood cancer awareness night (25-7, 25-18, 25-11).

“I really like how our girls played tonight,” Titans coach Mike Bond said. “We played a complete game, I thought the serving was very good, our defense looked good, our passing was excellent and that allowed us to run our offense smoothly.

“Overall this was a great night, with everything that took place, it’s been very emotional. I thought the girls handled the festivities and the atmosphere and then announcing the cancer survivors, and recognizing those that have it. We still came in focused and played well and it’s great to celebrate this win with our community.”

The Titans seized control immediately as they dominated seemingly every facet of the game and allowed the Fillies just seven points in the first set. The Fillies made things more interesting in set two before falling 25-18, but in set three L.C. took early control and again remained in control to complete the sweep via a 25-11 win in set three.

Helping dictate the tempo was the Titan’s net presence. Senior Anna Galles finished with eight kills, tied for the most in the match.