Titans sweep Shenandoah

Lewis Central volleyball swept Shenandoah on Thursday night at home in a childhood cancer awareness night (25-7, 25-18, 25-11).
“I really like how our girls played tonight,” Titans coach Mike Bond said. “We played a complete game, I thought the serving was very good, our defense looked good, our passing was excellent and that allowed us to run our offense smoothly.
“Overall this was a great night, with everything that took place, it’s been very emotional. I thought the girls handled the festivities and the atmosphere and then announcing the cancer survivors, and recognizing those that have it. We still came in focused and played well and it’s great to celebrate this win with our community.”
The Titans seized control immediately as they dominated seemingly every facet of the game and allowed the Fillies just seven points in the first set. The Fillies made things more interesting in set two before falling 25-18, but in set three L.C. took early control and again remained in control to complete the sweep via a 25-11 win in set three.
Helping dictate the tempo was the Titan’s net presence. Senior Anna Galles finished with eight kills, tied for the most in the match.
“During practice, we decided that we’re going all out for things and just not put stress on ourselves,” Galles said. “For a while, we were in a bit of a slump to start the season and then we woke up after a few tough games, and now we’ve been playing a lot better.”
Sophomore Anna Strohmeier was the other Titan with eight kills. She also served two aces to go with her performance. Along with junior Maddie Bergman’s seven kills, Strohmeier, Galles, and Maddie helped the Titans own the tempo thanks to the frontcourt attack.
“I think last week really paid off,” Strohmeier said. “We got a couple of wins at last weekend’s tournament and then at Harlan, those games were huge confidence boosts us, and now getting this sweep we're feeling good with how we’re playing right now.”
With the win, Lewis Central now turns their focus to Saturday where the Titans will head to Sioux City for the Sioux City East Tournament. The Titans will face inner-city foe Abraham Lincoln in its first of five tournament games at 9 a.m.
Shenandoah (9-10) 7 18 11 -- 1
Lewis Central (5-9) 25 25 25 -- 3