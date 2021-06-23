Titans tackle Cyclones

Lewis Central baseball gave up 10 hits in Tuesday's road game at Harlan but limited the opponent to just one run in a 6-1 victory.
The Titans' offense was clicking early after scoring a run in the top of the first and stretching the lead to 4-0.
"Overall, at Harlan, I thought we played a lot better than we've been playing," Lewis Central baseball head coach Jim Waters said. "We got some better pitching. Our pitching scattered 10 hits over the seven innings, but they got a lot of difficult situations and did really nice damage control.
"We had some timely hitting. That kind of combination leads to wins against good teams."
L.C. scored once more in the fourth and once in the sixth while only giving up one run in the bottom of the sixth for the victory.
Waters said the early lead was a big catalyst in the victory.
"Especially on the road, to score first put a little pressure on them, that meant a lot," he said. "Took some pressure off of us, put some pressure on them. Obviously it worked out for us."
As a team, Lewis Central went 11 of 31 from the plate including three doubles.
Senior Cael Malskeit went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, junior JC Dermody went 2 for 4 with an RBI and junior Britton Bond drove in one run. The three doubles came from junior Aron Harrington, sophomore Ty Thomson and junior Devin Nailor.
Sophomore Casey Clair started on the mound for the Titans and pitched five innings. He gave up no runs on eight hits while striking out five batters. Freshman Luke Woltmann pitched two innings of relief and allowed one run on two hits while striking out four.
The win is the second in a row for the Titans who were previously on a five-game losing streak.
"We're not playing at the level we did play at for the first 11 games," Waters said. "However, to get a win is great. We're still striving to get better."
Lewis Central is in action next at 7:30 p.m. at home tonight (Thursday) against Denison-Schleswig.
Lewis Central (14-6) 130 101 0 -- 6 11 0
Harlan (7-10) 000 001 0 -- 1 10 1