Titans tackle Cyclones

Lewis Central baseball gave up 10 hits in Tuesday's road game at Harlan but limited the opponent to just one run in a 6-1 victory.

The Titans' offense was clicking early after scoring a run in the top of the first and stretching the lead to 4-0.

"Overall, at Harlan, I thought we played a lot better than we've been playing," Lewis Central baseball head coach Jim Waters said. "We got some better pitching. Our pitching scattered 10 hits over the seven innings, but they got a lot of difficult situations and did really nice damage control.

"We had some timely hitting. That kind of combination leads to wins against good teams."

L.C. scored once more in the fourth and once in the sixth while only giving up one run in the bottom of the sixth for the victory.

Waters said the early lead was a big catalyst in the victory.

"Especially on the road, to score first put a little pressure on them, that meant a lot," he said. "Took some pressure off of us, put some pressure on them. Obviously it worked out for us."

As a team, Lewis Central went 11 of 31 from the plate including three doubles.