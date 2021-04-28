Titans take city crown

Teri Miller was happy to see her daughter Landry Miller go 6-0 and win two gold medals.

“Landy came out ready to play today,” Teri Miller said. “She was ready to go today. She maintained the same standard of play throughout the day.”

Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor said there were ups and downs to the day but he was happy with how his girls fought and ended the day.

“You come in this not knowing what to expect a little bit because you played two out of the three teams and had some close matches,” he said. “You kind of wonder how your team is going to react to the long day and I felt like we had our ups and downs but I was really happy with how we finished.”

Lewis Central head coach Aaron Rodenburg was happy with all of his team’s performance. He said the doubles teams were especially impressive overcoming the one-point deficit the Titans were in after singles.

“It feels great. I’m so proud of the girls,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier for them. They showed up today and it shows. ... I think the girls just preserved through some of the singles and were able to show up for doubles.”