Titans tee off against Glenwood

It was the battle of the Greenwood brothers at Fox Run golf course with Lewis Central’s Jordan and Payton Green battling for the top spot in a match against Greenwood on Monday.

Both brothers ended with a score of 40 over nine holes but Jordan edged out Payton on a tiebreaking hole.

Their efforts led Lewis Central to defeat Glenwood by eight strokes after the Titans shot a 176.

Joe Miller and Jack Robbins each shot a 48.

Despite the win, the coaching staff is hoping to see the Titans drop their scores in the upcoming meets.

“Scores seemed a little bit elevated from what we’ve been playing,” head coach Steve Koester said. “We need to get a few of those things fixed in the next couple weeks. The Greenwood boys battled it out.”

The Lewis Central girls were also in action and were led by Taylor Elam who finished as the medalist with a score of 45. Despite Elam’s efforts, the Titans lost 216-235.

Jordan Petersen carded a 60, Kaitlyn Brandenburg scored a 64 and Cora Johnson totaled a 66.

“Glenwood put in some good scores,” Koester said. “They’re really consistent. Taylor Elam shot a pretty good round.”