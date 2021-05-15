Titans tennis advances in regional tournament

Lewis Central girls tennis will be well rested when it plays Waukee next week in the regional tournament after defeating Thomas Jefferson 5-0 on Saturday at home in the first round of regionals.

Sophomore Lanee Olsen, senior Katelyn Rodenburg, senior Maddie Parker, sophomore Oasis Opheim and senior Emily Burns were the Lewis Central athletes that won their matches.

Freshman Alexis Opheim won the first set but had her match stopped short after the fifth victory from Lewis Central.

L.C. head coach Aaron Rodenburg said he was proud of how his team competed.

“We took care of business today, “ he said. “I’m really proud of my girls. They stepped up and performed the way I expected them to.”

Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor said he was sad to see the season come to an end but was proud of his team’s performance. The Yellow Jackets that played at regionals were Chloe Alley, Faith Christensen, Aaliyah Neve, Audrey VanSoelen, Lana Brannen and Rukhshana Muidinzoda.

“Obviously the outcome wasn’t what you want when you lose,” Connor said. “But I thought my girls played well. ...We were in a bunch of matches and I was hoping we’d get at least two wins so we could play some doubles.