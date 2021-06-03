Titans throw one-hitter against Harlan

Lewis Central is in action next at 6 p.m. today at Abraham Lincoln.

Harlan (2-3) 000 000 0 -- 0

Lewis Central (6-0) 030 010 0 -- 4

Lewis Central falls to Harlan

Lewis Central softball attempted a late-game rally against Harlan at home on Wednesday but fell just short, losing 6-4.

"Harlan has a really good program," head coach Hannah Cole said. "They always have. It's always been a battle. The final score was 6-4. We have a lot more errors than we normally do. We threw the ball around a little bit more than we usually do so that cost us a couple runs here and there. We bounce back though. I liked that we did that. I am glad that we didn't just roll over, kept fighting until the end."

Harlan took a two-run lead in the second and left 4-1 after the fourth inning.

The Titans cut the lead to two in the fifth before the Cyclones stretched the lead to 6-2 in the sixth.

L.C. gave itself a chance after holding Harlan off the scoreboard in the seventh but only managed two runs in the bottom of the inning.

The last time Lewis Central played Harlan was in the second round of regionals last year.