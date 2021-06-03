Titans throw one-hitter against Harlan

Lewis Central baseball threw a combined one-hitter against Harlan during Wednesday's home game in a 4-0 victory to stay undefeated on the season.
Junior JC Dermody started on the mound and threw four innings allowing no hits, one walk and one hit batters while striking out nine.
"I can't say enough about our pitching," head coach Jim We played pretty solid defense. Cael Malskeit made some high-level plays at shortstop. We had some timely hitting when we needed."
Lewis Central opened the scoring in the bottom of the second when sophomore Casey Clair singled to get on base and sophomore Ty Thompson tripled him in. Junior Devin Nailor singled to score Ty Thompson and freshman Luke Woltmann scored on a fielder's choice.
The Titans also scored in the fifth when Dermody scored off a single from junior Aron Harrington.
"They threw a pretty decent pitcher themselves, but we had the timely hitting and got the job done," Water said. "We probably could have scored some more runs. We hit three balls rights on the screws and they end up catching them otherwise we could have had some more runs."
Junior Britton Bond relieved Dermody in the fifth striking out two batters and Malskeit struck out four.
The win improves the Titans' record to 6-0.
Lewis Central is in action next at 6 p.m. today at Abraham Lincoln.
Harlan (2-3) 000 000 0 -- 0
Lewis Central (6-0) 030 010 0 -- 4
Lewis Central falls to Harlan
Lewis Central softball attempted a late-game rally against Harlan at home on Wednesday but fell just short, losing 6-4.
"Harlan has a really good program," head coach Hannah Cole said. "They always have. It's always been a battle. The final score was 6-4. We have a lot more errors than we normally do. We threw the ball around a little bit more than we usually do so that cost us a couple runs here and there. We bounce back though. I liked that we did that. I am glad that we didn't just roll over, kept fighting until the end."
Harlan took a two-run lead in the second and left 4-1 after the fourth inning.
The Titans cut the lead to two in the fifth before the Cyclones stretched the lead to 6-2 in the sixth.
L.C. gave itself a chance after holding Harlan off the scoreboard in the seventh but only managed two runs in the bottom of the inning.
The last time Lewis Central played Harlan was in the second round of regionals last year.
We seemed a little bit nervous at the plate. I think the girls have that in their head a little. We tried to clear it out but they know that Harlan's a good program. It looked like we were trying to do way too much at the plate.