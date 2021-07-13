Titans trample Yellow Jackets

Lewis Central baseball got right to business on Monday night as they defeated Thomas Jefferson 19-1 at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex after completing four innings.

After beating Denison-Schleswig 10-0 earlier on the same day for the Hawkeye 10 conference championship, one may have been concerned if the Titans might play a bit fatigued. That proved to not be the case as Lewis Central stormed out to a 12-0 lead after two innings and an 18-0 lead after three innings.

“Our starting pitcher started with a perfect game,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “Of course our hitters again were well disciplined and got some timely hitting and added things up to 19 runs which were good to see.”

The Titan tallied up 11 hits for the game and saw 11 more batters walk on to first base. Leading the hits for L.C. was junior Bryce Wilcox who had three hits and also had an RBI. Senior Jonah Pomrenke had two hits for the Titans with two RBIs. Freshman Luke Woltmann led the team with three RBIs to go with his one hit.

Earning the win on the mound for Lewis Central was junior Aron Harrington who pitched three of the four innings and never gave up a hit while striking out six Jacket batters.