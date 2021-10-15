Titans trounce Mustangs

Class 4A No. 8 Lewis Central struck early and often to put away Dallas Center-Grimes 42-10 at Titan Stadium on Friday night.

The Titans got right to business with a touchdown on their first drive thanks to a run from Jonathan Humpal which was set up by a deep completion from Braylon Kammrad to Blake Cyboron to put the Titans inside the Mustang 10-yard line.

After another defensive stand from the Titans, the next drive only took two plays before Luciano Fidone broke free on a screen pass play for 30 yards. Two drives later, Kammrad found Fidone again to make it 20-0 after a full quarter of play.

“We talked and said that we need to get on them right away,” Kammrad said. “We need to jump on them right away to keep the advantage with us. We got some big plays early with our offense and defense and special teams all did a great job in getting us some short fields to play with which set us up to take control.”

The Mustangs made their way onto the scoreboard with a 39-yard field goal.

The Titan answered back with a pair of crazy plays and Humpal ran to about the Mustang's two-yard line before fumbling. Fortunately for the Titans, Fidone was right there for the recovery and took it in for the extra two yards for the score.