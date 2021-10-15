Titans trounce Mustangs

Class 4A No. 8 Lewis Central struck early and often to put away Dallas Center-Grimes 42-10 at Titan Stadium on Friday night.
The Titans got right to business with a touchdown on their first drive thanks to a run from Jonathan Humpal which was set up by a deep completion from Braylon Kammrad to Blake Cyboron to put the Titans inside the Mustang 10-yard line.
After another defensive stand from the Titans, the next drive only took two plays before Luciano Fidone broke free on a screen pass play for 30 yards. Two drives later, Kammrad found Fidone again to make it 20-0 after a full quarter of play.
“We talked and said that we need to get on them right away,” Kammrad said. “We need to jump on them right away to keep the advantage with us. We got some big plays early with our offense and defense and special teams all did a great job in getting us some short fields to play with which set us up to take control.”
The Mustangs made their way onto the scoreboard with a 39-yard field goal.
The Titan answered back with a pair of crazy plays and Humpal ran to about the Mustang's two-yard line before fumbling. Fortunately for the Titans, Fidone was right there for the recovery and took it in for the extra two yards for the score.
Humpal then found the end zone for the second time with a two-yard touchdown run to put L.C. ahead 35-3 which would stand as the halftime score.
“The effort was there from everyone tonight,” Kammrad said. “Everyone really executed their assignments and played with great hustle and it paid off on a couple of wild plays. The guys played hard and when you do that, you're going to make plays.”
The Titan further extended their lead on the Mustangs by scoring again within the first minute of the second half Brayden Loftin caught an eight-yard pass from Kammrad. The Mustang's only touchdown came in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter.
This win now marks the fourth consecutive win for the Titans who now turn their focus to a road trip to Winterset who defeated Des Moines Hoover 53-0. To say next week’s game at Winterset is a big one, is saying the least.
“They’re a great football team,” Kammrad said. “It’s a week nine showdown, they have some great players and we’ll have to have a good week of practice before we make the road trip.”
Dallas Center-Grimes (2-5) 0 3 0 7
Lewis Central (5-2) 20 15 7 0