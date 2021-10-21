Titans upset Rams: advances to fourth consecutive regional final

All the previous matches between Class 4A No. 10 Glenwood volleyball and Lewis Central went the full distance in sets, this regional semifinal did as well.
The L.C. Titans rallied back from a 2-1 match deficit to upset the Rams in five sets in Glenwood, 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 16-14.
“What a game,” Titans coach Mike Bond said. “What a great high school game for both sides. We came out on the winning side against a great Glenwood team. That’s a very well-skilled, well-coached team in a great environment.
“We felt like this game was going to go to five sets. We didn’t see any reason why it would go to five based on how we played this year. We came in with the mindset that it would be a five-set battle and that’s exactly what we got.”
Set one started as everyone thought it would, a close battle with lots of action at the net. Lewis Central took an early lead and led by as much as three early on, but the Rams turned up the heat at the net and served
The Titans grabbed another early lead in set two, thanks to an early 5-1 run to build an 8-4 lead. The Rams struck back and cut the L.C. lead down to a pair before the Titans went on a 7-3 spurt to build their biggest lead yet at 15-7. The Titans led the game 20-12 before the Rams tried to sneak back, with an 11-3 run to bring the set as close as 23-21, but Lewis Central hung on for the 25-23 win and knotted the match at one game each.
Set three brought more of the same back-and-forth action until the Titans took a 10-9 lead. Glenwood surged back with a 7-1 run to take a 16-11 lead. The Titans responded with a 7-3 spurt to make things interesting at 20-18. The Titans wouldn’t go away though as they pushed the match to the brink 24-23 before senior Brynlee Arnold smacked down the set-ending kill.
Set four, the Titans made an early statement building an early 11-7 lead, and looked to force a fifth and final set. The Titans weren’t satisfied with that lead so they made it even bigger after a 6-2 spurt to take what looked like a commanding 17-9 lead. Glenwood wasn’t going down quietly though as they answered by scoring 12 of the next 19 points to bring the match to a 24-21 score before L.C. senior Madison Bergman smacked down the kill that forced set five.
“We said that we believe we can, every point I just kept saying to everyone believe you can,” Bergman said.
So we went to a match-deciding fifth set. Glenwood took an early 4-2 lead before L.C. scored four straight to snag a 6-4 advantage. Immediately following that run, the Rams got three in a row to take a 7-6 lead. The Titans had another answer by scoring three straight of their own.
The teams then traded off points before Glenwood scored back-to-back points to take an 11-10 lead. With the score tied 14-14, the Rams had a miscommunication that allowed a ball to fall on their side to put Lewis Central up 15-14. Next play the Titans blocked a kill attempt which fell to the ground on the Rams’ side to seal the game and match.
“They had us on our toes the whole game,” Lewis Central sophomore Anna Strohmeier said. “We had to really fight there in the end, but we pulled it together as a team and pulled off the win.”
“It feels so good to get this game,” Bergman said. “I can’t even describe the feeling. We’ve lost to them over the last two years, it feels so good to finally win and knock them off. Nobody thought we would be here, but all of our community thought we could win and we did it.”
“We stayed humble, and they were going to destroy us, this and that, and it turns out we’re going farther,” Galles said.
Sophomore Anna Strohmeier led the Titans with nine kills and led the team with six blocks and two aces as well. Galles was second in kills with eight and added a block of her own. Bergman had five kills and four blocks and Ashlyne Havermann contributed seven kills.
With the loss, the Rams end their season with a record of 36-8. Rams coach Paula Carman spoke about the seniors and the season.
“We told them that there is still something to learn from this,” Carman said. “This hurts and it’s going to hurt for a long time. These last two weeks though we weren’t playing our best ball. At this point of the season, you have to peak at this point. We’ve had moments and have done some fabulous things, but it just never came together.
“The culture these seniors have implemented is incredible. They are the most kind and sweet girls and they work hard. They all bought in whether they were playing for two or three years or if this was their first year they really worked hard. They’ve really raised the standard here and I’d take them every day. ”
Senior Brynlee Arnold led all players with 19 kills and seven blocks. Senior Coryl Matheny contributed 12 kills and two blocks of her own.
Lewis Central will play Sioux City Heelan in the regional final on Tuesday at Lewis Central at 7 p.m. The Titans defeated Heelan two sets to one earlier this season on Sept. 25.
This win feels good for the Titans, but another one would feel even better.
“It would mean everything,” senior Karly Brown said. “Every year we’ve lost in the game right before state. We’ve worked hard all season, even at the beginning of the season when our record didn’t look good, but we worked our butts off and here we are again.”
Lewis Central (19-15) 18 25 23 25 16 -- 3
Glenwood (36-8) 25 23 25 21 14 -- 2