Titans upset Rams: advances to fourth consecutive regional final

“They had us on our toes the whole game,” Lewis Central sophomore Anna Strohmeier said. “We had to really fight there in the end, but we pulled it together as a team and pulled off the win.”

“It feels so good to get this game,” Bergman said. “I can’t even describe the feeling. We’ve lost to them over the last two years, it feels so good to finally win and knock them off. Nobody thought we would be here, but all of our community thought we could win and we did it.”

“We stayed humble, and they were going to destroy us, this and that, and it turns out we’re going farther,” Galles said.

Sophomore Anna Strohmeier led the Titans with nine kills and led the team with six blocks and two aces as well. Galles was second in kills with eight and added a block of her own. Bergman had five kills and four blocks and Ashlyne Havermann contributed seven kills.

With the loss, the Rams end their season with a record of 36-8. Rams coach Paula Carman spoke about the seniors and the season.