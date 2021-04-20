Titans win Bryan Invite, Falcons take second

Lewis Central boys golf won the Omaha Bryan invite two years ago, but was unable to defend its crown after the canceled season last year.
Only one returning player, Jordan Greenwood, played on that squad. but it didn’t stop the Titans from shooting a combined 329 to place first and bring home the trophy.
“It’s kind of nice two years later and a completely new squad, except for Jordan, and we came back and it was nice to get the win,” co-coach Steve Koester said.
St. Albert also had a successful outing, finishing in second out of 11 teams.
Joe Miller led Lewis Central with a score of 78 to finish in second place, Jordan Greenwood place fourth with a score of 79 and Payton Greenwood came in eighth with an 84.
“Joe I had a little bit in the fall and he had some good things,” Koester said. “This spring he just wasn’t really putting it together and today thing just came back to where I know he can play. He played really well. Didn’t get frustrated on a bad hole, just kept his cool and put a really nice score in there. It’s good to see him playing at that level.”
Jack Robbins shot an 88 and Aiden Shipman carded a 108 for L.C.
“Jack Robbins put in a good score, both the Greenwood brothers, Jordan and Payton, they really struggled the day they played in our tournament and now they’re starting to play like I know they can,” Koester said. “It was nice getting four players playing the way I know they can.”
Elio Shaw led the Falcons with a score of 79, Brett Klusman shot an 83, Lane Sundberg total an 85, Cameron Mardesen finished with a 91 and Luke Hubbard scored 92.
Both St. Albert and Lewis Central will be in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Denison Majestic Hills Golf Course.
“I do think these boys can keep this going,” Koester said. “I see them playing this way the rest of the season and of course I hope it even improves from here. This is what coach (Lowell) Kenney kind of expected them to eventually get to.”
Results:
Lewis Central 329
St. Albert 338
Millard South 340
Omaha Central 349
Omaha Roncalli 376
Omaha Gross 379
Omaha North 404
Omaha Burke 435
Omaha Northwest 516
Omaha South 564
Omaha Bryan NTS