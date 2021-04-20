Titans win Bryan Invite, Falcons take second

Lewis Central boys golf won the Omaha Bryan invite two years ago, but was unable to defend its crown after the canceled season last year.

Only one returning player, Jordan Greenwood, played on that squad. but it didn’t stop the Titans from shooting a combined 329 to place first and bring home the trophy.

“It’s kind of nice two years later and a completely new squad, except for Jordan, and we came back and it was nice to get the win,” co-coach Steve Koester said.

St. Albert also had a successful outing, finishing in second out of 11 teams.

Joe Miller led Lewis Central with a score of 78 to finish in second place, Jordan Greenwood place fourth with a score of 79 and Payton Greenwood came in eighth with an 84.

“Joe I had a little bit in the fall and he had some good things,” Koester said. “This spring he just wasn’t really putting it together and today thing just came back to where I know he can play. He played really well. Didn’t get frustrated on a bad hole, just kept his cool and put a really nice score in there. It’s good to see him playing at that level.”

Jack Robbins shot an 88 and Aiden Shipman carded a 108 for L.C.