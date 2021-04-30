Titans win third straight

Lewis Central boys soccer won its third straight game in a row on Thursday night at home in a 6-0 shutout of Sioux City Heelan.

The Titans scored four goals in the first half before adding two more in the second.

“We played well. We controlled the game with our tempo and our pace,” L.C. head coach James Driver said. “We played well offensively. We kind of dictated play all game. We got some guys in that don’t get to see a lot of minutes which was good. We got about 19 guys in last night.”

The action started in the 23rd minute when junior forward Will Devine beat his man down the line to find junior defender Jonathan Barradas who connected with freshman midfielder London Mcsorley for an open-net goal.

Five minutes later Mcsorley capitalized on a scramble and popped the ball up to junior forward Jonah Churchill who placed the ball in the back of the net giving the Titans a 2-0 lead.

L.C. scored against in the 33rd minute when junior defender Easton Adam sent a through ball to Devin who placed it in the back door to extend the lead to three.

Lewis Central scored once more in the 39th minute after Devin was taken down in the box. Junior forward Colton Costello converted a penalty kick to give the Titans a 4-0 lead.