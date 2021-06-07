 Skip to main content
Titans win two in Saturday tournament
Titans win two in Saturday tournament

Lewis Central’s Taylor Elam, right, waits for the toss and St. Albert’s Kylie Wesack (10) slides into home during the first inning on May 27, 2021.

Lewis Central softball picked up a pair of victories on Saturday in a tournament at Atlantic before dropping its last game to finish 2-1.

The Titans started the day with a 6-2 victory over Panorama and defeated AHSTW 6-4 in game two. The loss came to ACGC in the final contest by a score of 7-6.

In game one, Panorama led 2-1 after the third inning, scoring runs in the first and third. L.C. scored in the top of the third.

The Titans found their offense in the fourth to score five runs to clinch the victory.

Junior Megan Gittins went 2 of 3 from the plate and senior Paige Rodewald went 2 of 3 with two RBIs. Sophomore Gracie Hays hit a double, and senior Hayle Bach, sophomore Avery Heller, senior Maddie Howard and junior Kaydence Sweet all recorded RBIs.

Gittins also pitched all six innings giving up two runs, one of which was earned on six hits while walking only one batter and striking out three.

AHSTW scored three runs in the top of the first to take an early lead, but Lewis Central railed in the fourth scoring six runs to clinch the victory. The Vikings scored one in the sixth.

Senior Taylor Elam went 2 of 3 from the plate with one RBI, one double and one run scored.

Bach led the Titans with three runs and hit a triple.

Heller went 2 of 3 with one RBI, and Howard contributed another RBI.

Eighth grader Camdyn Damgaard pitched all six innings allowing four runs, three of which were earned on three hits while striking out four batters and walking one.

AHSTW eighth grader Sienna Christian went 2 of 3 from the plate with two doubles and an RBI, junior Natalie Hagadon led the Vikings with two RBIs and freshman Rylie Knop recorded an RBI.

Lewis Central led ACGC after a single run in the top of the first but gave up two in the bottom and never led again.

The Titans tied the game with a run in the third before giving up five in the bottom of the third. Lewis Central tried to rally by scoring four in the fourth but fell just short.

Gittins went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Bach went 1 of 2 with a triple and an RBI, Heller went 2 for 2 including one double and Howard and sophomore Stacy Mersick both recorded an RBI.

Lewis Central is now 6-3 after the tournament. The Titans play Glenwood at 5:30 p.m. tonight at home.

Lewis Central 001 500 -- 6

Panorama (5-7) 101 000 -- 2 

AHSTW (6-6) 300 001 -- 4

Lewis Central 000 60X -- 6

Lewis Central (6-3) 011 40 -- 6

ACGC (5-5) 025 00 -- 7

