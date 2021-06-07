Titans win two in Saturday tournament

Lewis Central softball picked up a pair of victories on Saturday in a tournament at Atlantic before dropping its last game to finish 2-1.

The Titans started the day with a 6-2 victory over Panorama and defeated AHSTW 6-4 in game two. The loss came to ACGC in the final contest by a score of 7-6.

In game one, Panorama led 2-1 after the third inning, scoring runs in the first and third. L.C. scored in the top of the third.

The Titans found their offense in the fourth to score five runs to clinch the victory.

Junior Megan Gittins went 2 of 3 from the plate and senior Paige Rodewald went 2 of 3 with two RBIs. Sophomore Gracie Hays hit a double, and senior Hayle Bach, sophomore Avery Heller, senior Maddie Howard and junior Kaydence Sweet all recorded RBIs.

Gittins also pitched all six innings giving up two runs, one of which was earned on six hits while walking only one batter and striking out three.

AHSTW scored three runs in the top of the first to take an early lead, but Lewis Central railed in the fourth scoring six runs to clinch the victory. The Vikings scored one in the sixth.

Senior Taylor Elam went 2 of 3 from the plate with one RBI, one double and one run scored.