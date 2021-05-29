TJ bats go cold on Friday

Thomas Jefferson softball captured an early lead in Friday’s home game against Glenwood but allowed 12 runs over the next four innings putting a premature end to the game.

The Glenwood Rams scored 12 runs off nine hits including two triples.

Glenwood scored three runs in the second inning, one in the third, two in the fourth and six in the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule.

No stats for Thomas Jefferson were available at the time of print.

Glenwood junior Madison Barrett went 2 of 3 with a single and a triple recording two RBIs.

Junior Coryl Matheny scored one run after going 2 of 4 with two singles and an RBI. Senior Kelly Embray showed patience leading the Rams with two base on balls while also going 1 of 2 from the plate.

Freshman Mia Valquier recorded one hit, and freshman McKenna Koehler hit an RBI single.

Freshman Sata Kolle went 1 for 3, scoring two runs and finishing with a triple and an RBI. Junior Aza Sechtem went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI.

Junior Riley Wiese, eighth grader Allison Koontz and junior Lille Albers all scored one run and freshman Faith Weber scored two.