TJ bats go cold on Friday

Thomas Jefferson softball captured an early lead in Friday’s home game against Glenwood but allowed 12 runs over the next four innings putting a premature end to the game.
The Glenwood Rams scored 12 runs off nine hits including two triples.
Glenwood scored three runs in the second inning, one in the third, two in the fourth and six in the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule.
No stats for Thomas Jefferson were available at the time of print.
Glenwood junior Madison Barrett went 2 of 3 with a single and a triple recording two RBIs.
Junior Coryl Matheny scored one run after going 2 of 4 with two singles and an RBI. Senior Kelly Embray showed patience leading the Rams with two base on balls while also going 1 of 2 from the plate.
Freshman Mia Valquier recorded one hit, and freshman McKenna Koehler hit an RBI single.
Freshman Sata Kolle went 1 for 3, scoring two runs and finishing with a triple and an RBI. Junior Aza Sechtem went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI.
Junior Riley Wiese, eighth grader Allison Koontz and junior Lille Albers all scored one run and freshman Faith Weber scored two.
Glenwood only committed two errors all game.
Valquier pitched one inning and allowed no hits no runs while striking out two batters. Koehler pitched four innings, allowed two hits, one run which wasn’t earned, walked one batter and struck out two.
Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at LeMars in a doubleheader.
Glenwood (2-1) 031 26X X — 12
Thomas Jefferson (1-2) 100 00X X — 1